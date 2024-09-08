Victim of Allenby terrorist supported his son, who survived Nova

Sebastian, the son of 57-year-old Adrian Marcelo Podsmeser who was killed on Sunday morning in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley , is still grappling with the reality that his father was shot dead at the Allenby Border Crossing where he had diligently worked as a forklift operator for many years. "I woke up to messages," Sebastian, 28, told Ynet. "My sister told me to head to the hospital because Dad was airlifted there. The mention of a 'helicopter' immediately signaled the severity of the situation. Then, I was advised there was no point in going to the hospital but to go straight home and wait. That’s when the gravity of the news hit me."

4 View gallery Adrian Marcelo Podsmeser ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Sebastian, a survivor of the Nova party, was also a friend of Almog Sarussi, whose body was returned from Rafah after being murdered by his captors. "Dad supported me through the months following the attack on October 7. He was always by my side, helping in every way – truly an amazing person. The pain is immense; I still can't wrap my head around what happened," said Sebastian. "Everyone at the crossing knew him; he was meticulous in his work, a truly diligent man."

Podsmeser, a resident of Ariel, was married and a father of four. "Dad, Papito, had a heart of gold. From him, I learned to be a person with good intentions, to live life without holding grudges. He loved the kids deeply, cared for them, made us laugh, and lifted everyone’s spirits."

Yohanan Shchori, 61, the second victim of the attack, was married and a father of six. He had been a resident of Ma'ale Ephraim for nearly 30 years and served on the council's plenary since 2013. Shchori worked in cargo transfer at the terminal as a foreman. Having volunteered for many years in the civil guard, Shachori was immediately called up for the emergency squad when war broke out on October 7. The local council noted that: "He carried out every task required with dedication and commitment to the residents' security."

4 View gallery Adrian Marcelo Podsmeser with his family ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Chief Superintendent Doron Dahan, commander of policing and community in Ma'ale Ephraim and the Jordan Valley, and Shchori's superior, told Ynet that he had known Yohanan for many years. "They called him 'the General' here; he was the oldest. A cherished community member, he volunteered in the police for over 20 years. Deeply connected to the country, he wanted to contribute as much as he could together with his children," Dahan recalled. "He knew all the officers here and nurtured generations of officers in the Jordan Valley. He introduced them to the area and was deeply rooted in the community. Everyone is in shock, and it’s hard for us to process what happened."

Dahan added: "In the morning, we began receiving messages about the attack, and I knew Yohanan worked there at the crossing. I tried calling him, but there was no answer. I contacted another volunteer who worked there, and she broke down in tears, and I immediately understood Yohanan had been injured in the attack. There’s a family atmosphere here; it’s a profound loss for us. On Friday, we spoke because I was supposed to give him his new volunteer certificate, which I still have. He was to receive it this week. Now, there’s no one to give it to. The pain is immense."

4 View gallery Yohanan Shchori

Yuri Birnbaum, 65, a resident of Na'ama, also worked at the terminal at the Allenby Crossing and was murdered in the attack. Birnbaum immigrated to Israel in the 1990s; he was a father of three, and his wife died from cancer about a decade ago. Ariel Mayor Yair Shitbon eulogized him: "We share the family's grief; Marcelo will always be remembered as a kind and smiling person."

The three were murdered by a truck driver from Jordan, who exited his vehicle at the cargo terminal at the border crossing and opened fire at close range with a concealed pistol. The terrorist was neutralized by security guards at the Jordanian border crossing. Israeli security sources identified the terrorist as a Jordanian national named Maher Dhiab al-Jazi. The Saudi TV network Al-Arabiya reported, citing a security source, that the terrorist had been dismissed from military service in Jordan.

4 View gallery Yuri Birnbaum

The attack unfolded amid heightened tensions with Jordan and, by noon, images of people distributing sweets in celebration of the attack were circulating in the neighboring kingdom. A note on one of the trays read: "Sweets for the heroic operation."

The Israel Airports Authority announced that on Monday morning the land border crossings connecting Israel and Jordan will reopen after being closed due to the attack. The Yitzhak Rabin Crossing, near Eilat, and the Jordan River Crossing, near Beit She'an, will open for passenger traffic only. The Allenby Crossing will open for passenger traffic only at 10:00 a.m.