Former hostage finds love after daring IDF rescue

For almost nine months now, Osher Hanum (23), a model and social media influencer, has been in a relationship with Almog Meir Jan (22), who was kidnapped from the Nova festival and rescued from Hamas captivity during "Operation Arnon" (named after Arnon Zamora, a special operator who was killed during the raid) last June, after 246 days. Their love story evokes strong emotions in the Israeli public, partly because Hanum was previously the partner of the late soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed in action five years ago. “We went to eat at the Machane Yehuda market, and a group of people surrounded us, saying, ‘Wow, congratulations on your relationship, you’re so moving,’” Hanum recalls.

4 View gallery Almog Meir Jan and Osher Hanum ( Photo: Adi Orani )

You no longer have a boyfriend

Osher met Amit Ben Yigal, a Golani Brigade commando, through Instagram when she was still a soldier. “I remember picking him up from the train station. I came to get him in my Fiat 500, and he was so huge inside my tiny car – he was extremely tall. He got into the car with a smile. I was so excited. Our first date was in the car, the most authentic setting. From that moment, we began meeting on weekends. He introduced me to his parents, his friends from the army. We would go out into nature, spread out a blanket, and just sit. We weren’t interested in restaurants.”

Amit fell in action on May 12, 2020. “That morning,” Osher shares, “we were on shifts distributing food to the elderly. An officer from his unit came to take me and asked, ‘Maybe you should sit down for a moment?’ I said, ‘Why should I sit?’ And he immediately said, ‘Amit was killed last night.’ I called my commander, and he confirmed it was true. I called Amit. There was no answer. I couldn’t believe it was true.

“On the way to Amit’s mother, Nava’s, house, his father, Baruch, called me and screamed, ‘I don’t have a son anymore, I don’t have a child anymore, and you don’t have a boyfriend anymore.’ When I arrived at Nava’s house, reporters were already there. Everything was known; it had already been published. Baruch told me they didn’t agree to release the news online until I was informed. I collapsed on the floor and cried.”

Do you continue to commemorate Amit? “I posted stories after October 7 and on his birthday to remind everyone who Amit was. Amit taught people about unconditional love. When he was killed, all of Israel mourned. I remember there was a massive crowd at the funeral, despite it being during the height of COVID when people were afraid of getting infected. I also received a hug from the people of Israel. People sent me messages to check on me even three months later. All this love truly helps with the healing process. It’s not something to take for granted.

“I was privileged to know Amit. I’m sad for the world that didn’t get the chance to know the person he was. I’m grateful for the time I had with him. Amit taught me many things – for example, patience. If I got into the car angry about something, he would say, ‘Step out, come back in, say hello properly, and then tell me what happened.’

“When the synagogue in Amit’s memory was inaugurated, Almog came with me and held the Torah scroll. Amit’s parents said to us, ‘We hope you invite us to your wedding.’”

Are you still in touch with Amit’s parents? “Nava is an amazing woman, and I was by her side at the inauguration of the synagogue in Amit’s name in Sderot. Baruch has had two more children since Amit’s death. I’m happy for him that he managed to find a woman who loves him and build a new life. I attended their wedding. It was moving.”

4 View gallery The late Amit Ben-Yigal ( Photo: Facebook )

You received unexpected reactions to the photo of you crying when Amit’s death was announced. “Yes, many Arabs celebrated this photo. They incorporated it into a collage of disturbing images, one of which was of a trail of blood someone photographed – I don’t know where – and they wrote to me, ‘That’s the blood of your soldier boyfriend, the occupier.’ Nava told me to ignore it.”

Is this what people think of me?

Osher Hanum has become a symbol for young women who have lost their partners in attacks, military operations, and the “Iron Swords” war. “After Amit’s death, I gave interviews, and suddenly, I noticed I gained so many followers,” she shares. “From 13,000 followers, I reached 100,000. In one day, people wanted to know what was happening in my life and how I was moving forward. From the morning Amit was killed, there wasn’t a day I didn’t post a photo of him. For a long time, that was my place to vent. I shared my pain, and in every story, people embraced me.”

Then, unexpectedly, advertisers reached out to you. “They started offering me a lot of commercial collaborations, to model, take products, and upload videos. I turned down 90% of the offers. I didn’t feel right about it. How could I model for something now? It just didn’t fit.”

Over the past two years, Hanum has let go of her resistance. She got an agent and has done some commercial collaborations, including with the makeup brand BYNETA by Neta Alchimister. Online commenters and her followers had their say.

“Yes, there were also negative comments,” she says. “‘She’s riding the wave,’ ‘She’s seeking fame,’ ‘Her boyfriend died, and now she’s getting campaigns.’ People are quick to judge. You don’t know how I feel when I read that. It was very hard for me. Enough with the hateful and toxic comments. There’s already so much evil, and we’re already going through hardships. Why hurt others? I cried to my mom. Is this really what people think of me? Why?”

You’re in touch with other women who lost partners? “You don’t know how many women reached out to me after October 7, women whose partners were killed, asking, ‘How do you live? What do you do? How did you manage to move on?’ Even men who lost their partners wrote to me, ‘Help me, I don’t know what to do.’ So, I uploaded a video where I said, ‘What will help you move forward is to stop caring what others think. Your life is yours alone.’ One woman wrote to me, ‘I want to go out, but what will people think of me?’ I told her, ‘If going out with a friend to take a shot will make you feel better, then go.’”

Osher met Almog Meir Jan through Idan, a mutual friend and one of Almog’s closest companions who fought for his release from captivity. The couple has been together since June 22, two weeks after Almog’s return from captivity.

4 View gallery ( Photo: Adi Orani )

“During Almog’s rescue operation, on the morning of Saturday, June 8, I was watching TV and crying. I saw how sweet Almog was, raising his hand and smiling as if to say, ‘I defeated captivity.’ Later, I saw that Idan posted a story from the hospital where Almog and his friends were celebrating. I went on Instagram and wrote him a message—not in a flirtatious way, just because he touched my heart. I wrote, ‘Hey, how are you? I studied with Idan in school. How great that you’re back and how wonderful that you’re home. I’m sorry about your father’s passing (which happened before his release from captivity). You should know that all of Israel is happy you’re home, and I’m here if you need anything.’ And I added a heart.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"Almog read the message and wrote: ‘Thank you so much, you moved me.’ We exchanged a few more messages, and then I suggested we meet. I thought, what are the chances he would actually want to sit down? He has the trauma of captivity on his mind, why would I burden him now? He didn’t answer, and I moved on with my life.

"One day, I was at the beach, and suddenly, he sent me a selfie of himself. He was at the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel. I sent him a picture of me at the beach. The next day, I was with my parents, and he called. I asked, ‘What are you doing? I live five minutes from Kfar Maccabiah, are you free?’ I came to him, excited, because what do you even say to him? You don’t know how to approach the situation. I stood in front of him and said, ‘Hey, it’s so great that you’re here.’ I was blushing, but at the same time, I came with a certain confidence."

How did the relationship turn romantic? "We sat on the balcony of his room. For seven hours, we just talked. Suddenly, I felt there was chemistry and a connection, and in that moment, I said, he’s mine. I went home and told my mom, ‘He has kind eyes.’ I had never seen eyes like that in my life, and he has an amazing smile. From there, we continued to talk and meet, and within a few days, it was clear that we were together. I got swept into it naturally. Today, Almog is the closest person to me in the world."

Your relationship has stirred a lot of excitement. "I received a lot of reactions when it became public. In Thailand, there were Israelis who recognized us and said, ‘It’s so great that you’re together, you’re a couple that gives hope to humanity.’ It warms the heart. Even in the dining room in Greece, people came up to us. People think we’re a couple that has overcome everything."

How did your family accept him? "My family loves him very much. When I sleep at his place, my dad says, ‘Why not stay with us? Be with us.’ They’re in love with him. I met Almog’s mom, and she’s an amazing woman. His sister is very close to me, like an older sister. I can also share that my brother is getting married this summer, and although I’m young, it makes me want to get married too."

How is Almog handling this period? "For me, he’s a symbol of optimism, hope, and joy. This man sees only the good. He says, ‘Life is a gift. You have to appreciate every moment.’ Slowly, he’s getting back to himself. After all, he went through captivity, but he’s focusing on the positive. Almog is currently choosing to focus on his lectures, and he’s doing everything he can to bring back his brothers who are still in captivity. Only then will his heart be whole."

4 View gallery ( Photo: Adi Orani )

Did it surprise you that he was even open to a relationship? "Yes. But our relationship is healing. It gives hope. When I wake up and he says good morning, I feel like I want to hear that good morning forever. Love heals; it gives life. It heals you. It’s something huge.

"I realize now that Almog and I were meant to meet. We share a mutual circle of people. We always say, how did we never meet before? It’s crazy. Apparently, each of us had to go through our own journey. I believe that from here on, God willing, it’s forever."

How does Almog handle the story of Amit? "Amit will stay with me for life. The person who’s with me needs to accept that, and Almog accepts it 100%. When the synagogue in Amit’s memory was opened in Sderot, Almog came with me, met Nava and Baruch, and they hugged him. He held the Torah scroll, which has a picture of Amit on it. Nava and Baruch said to us, ‘We hope you invite us to your wedding.’ Later, on Amit’s birthday, I posted a story in his memory, and Almog said, ‘It’s important that people don’t forget him.’ At that moment, I realized, he’s my man."