'If they hate you for who you are, double down': Emily Austin and Eylon Levy share what it takes to defend Israel on the global stage

In a world where Israel's existence is challenged not only on the battlefield but also in the global arena of public opinion, courageous voices have become more vital than ever.

Emily Austin, a Jewish social activist and influencer, and Eylon Levy, a former Israeli government spokesperson, share their experiences navigating fierce backlash, misinformation, and the heavy burden of representing their nation abroad.

Through two powerful interviews, they offer a stirring call to action—and a blueprint for hope. The interview is part of the Voices of Valor event , who shared stories of courage, heartbreak and resilience.

Emily Austin: Unapologetic pride amid the storm

Emily Austin didn’t plan on becoming a full-time advocate for Israel. Yet after the events of October 7th, her life took a decisive turn.

“I’m very proudly Jewish, very outwardly Jewish,” she said. “Condemnation is not enough—something had to give.”

Watch the interview with Emily Austin:

In the months that followed, Austin paid a heavy personal price for her unwavering stance. She was dropped by major brands like Puma, cut off from professional opportunities such as a judging role with Miss Universe, and deemed “too political” for networks like ESPN.

But despite the losses, she found something deeper: purpose. “Looking back, it was all worth it,” she reflected. “Today, I have my dream job.” When speaking to young Jews feeling unsafe on campuses or online, Austin's message is blunt and powerful: don’t retreat.

“What’s scarier than being a victim of a hate crime is being a victim of suppressing your identity,” she said.

“If they hate you for who you are, double down on it. Show them they have no choice but to coexist.”

Austin warns against the temptation to stay silent for the sake of acceptance. “A Jew is a Jew, whether you’re religious or not. If you think staying quiet will save you, it won’t,” she said. “The Nazis didn’t spare the Jews who hid or collaborated. We’re not going to let the Nazis win this time.”

To fellow influencers who hesitate to speak up for Israel, Austin had a sharp rebuke: “One day you’ll have children growing up in a world that’s unsafe for Jews—and it will be partly your fault.”

She expanded further: “They should be ashamed of themselves. One day you’ll have children—and they’ll grow up in a world where it’s literally unsafe to be a Jew, and part of that reason will be entirely your fault.A Jew is a Jew, whether you're religious, whether you're kosher, whether you're observant—doesn’t matter.

"A lot of people are putting their profits before their principles, and I can't help but wonder: do you not believe in a God? One day your judgment will come, and Hashem is going to look at you and say: what did you do? And you’re going to say: I was rich. Nobody cares about that. When your people are under attack and there’s a global crisis, that’s when you double down on your identity.”

Still, despite everything, Austin remains hopeful. She draws strength from her travels—even visiting Saudi Arabia—and witnessing firsthand how self-respect commands respect from others. “When you take pride in your identity, people organically begin to respect you for it, even if they disagree with you,” she said.

Her advice for the next generation of heroes is expansive and empowering: “There are so many ways to become a hero. You can be fighting on the grounds in Gaza or Lebanon. You could be on social media speaking your truth. You can be prosecuting universities like Columbia and Michigan and all these universities that let their students get bullied.

I genuinely believe everyone has their purpose and their path. You just need to find out exactly what problem you can tackle—and then give yourself the responsibility to make sure it gets accomplished.”

“You’ll make your people proud—but most importantly, you’ll make yourself proud at the end of the day.”

Eylon Levy: Winning the narrative battle, one voice at a time

For Eylon Levy, representing Israel on the world stage has never been easy.

“Israel is difficult to explain,” he admitted. “We’re dealing with a landscape that’s rigged against us. Many people have already made up their minds.”

Watch the interview with Eylon Levy:

Levy understands that the global conversation about Israel often has less to do with the facts and more to do with projection. “People are projecting their own cultures and conflicts onto Israel,” he said.

He added: “Cutting through and getting the truth across when you’re already a character in a story that someone else is telling in their mind is difficult.”

When asked whether Israel can win the war of narratives, Levy was realistic: “The whole world isn't going to become pro-Israel,” he said. “But we can shift the mainstream public in democratic countries to be sympathetic. That’s a fight we can win.”

Winning, however, requires more than slogans or statements. Levy calls for smarter media engagement, creative use of AI tools, and a stronger, more vocal diaspora community. “We’re already seeing backlash against the cultural movements that have fueled the anti-Israel narrative,” he said. “The needle can be moved.”

Levy also didn’t shy away from criticizing mistakes made closer to home—particularly in handling the hostage crisis. “It’s blindingly obvious that Qatar told Hamas to keep the hostages,” he said.

He believes that Israel’s reliance on Qatar as a mediator was a critical error. Instead, he argued, the focus should have been on pressuring Hamas's state sponsors—like Qatar, Turkey, and even Egypt—to force the release of the hostages.

“The question shouldn’t be what price Israel must pay to get the hostages back. It’s what price Hamas’s state sponsors must pay if they don’t release them.”

Despite the immense challenges, Levy’s message to Israelis and Jews worldwide is one of cautious optimism. “There is a great, glorious future ahead if we rediscover the spirit of October 8th—volunteering, unity, common purpose,” he said. “The choice is ours.”

In the journeys of Emily Austin and Eylon Levy, we find a reflection of Israel’s broader battle for survival—not just in defending its borders, but in defending its truth. Through resilience, pride, and an unbreakable commitment to identity, they offer a powerful reminder: the story of Israel is still being written, and it demands the courage of every voice willing to speak.