Retired couple returns to Kiryat Shmona after 40 years to help rebuild city

Forty years ago, Lilian and Yitzhak Faruhi left Kiryat Shmona with their three children for a new life in Jerusalem. “I wanted my children to experience a big city,” Lillian recalled of the move.

This week, now grandparents of 12 and parents of four, the Faruhis packed up again — this time returning to Kiryat Shmona. Both retirees, they came back to volunteer and help revitalize the city through the “We Came” project.

Supported by the Keren Poalim LeTkuma (Workers' Resurgence) foundation, the initiative brings experienced retirees in education, healthcare and other fields to serve a “year of service” for community redevelopment. “It’s very moving to come back to Kiryat Shmona and close this circle,” said Lilian, 70, a veteran educator. “Sadly, the city hasn’t changed much since we left.”

Lilian grew up in Kiryat Shmona after immigrating from Morocco at age six. She began her career as a teacher and later managed the city’s adult education school, Tehila. Yitzhak worked at the local Bank Hapoalim branch. Now, they are returning to similar roles as volunteers, bringing decades of experience.

Lilian, who retrained in special education and twice won “Outstanding Worker” awards, will teach language at a local elementary school. Yitzhak, who trained as a chef after retiring from banking, will teach culinary skills at local schools and hopes to contribute in other areas as well.

Their decision to return and contribute to the city’s redevelopment was immediate. “Three years ago, after our children moved back north, we relocated to Yokneam to be near them,” Lilian said. “When we saw the announcement for ‘We Came,’ we jumped at the chance, signed up and left everything to come home.”