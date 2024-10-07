One year after the October 7 massacre: The remarkable rehabilitation journey of 3 wounded soldiers

On October 7, 2023, Israel woke up to a morning of pain and terror – a Saturday morning that turned into a massive assault and terrorist invasion , marking one of the darkest events in the country's history.

As we mark a year since that devastating day, this story centers around three soldiers – Yael Gottlieb, Reuven Ben Frech and Maya Desiatnik – who were wounded both physically and emotionally and have since embarked on a remarkable journey of healing and recovery.

6 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Israel on October 7

The Invasion of October 7 – a moment of reckoning

That Saturday morning, Hamas launched a coordinated invasion from different directions – by sea, air and land. Soldiers, fighters, and civilians found themselves battling terrorists who exploited vulnerabilities in Israel's defense. The attack was meticulously planned, but it encountered warriors who fought with everything they had, even when the situation seemed impossible.

Yael's journey – courage amid the chaos

It was 6:30 a.m. on October 7 when Yael Gottlieb began what she thought would be a routine Saturday shift at the Ashkelon police station, her final shift in the army. She never imagined that this day would mark the beginning of one of the most challenging battles of her life.

The sirens began to wail, and rockets rained down, signaling a terrifying and unprecedented attack. In minutes, reports of missile impacts poured in, and Yael, along with her partner, immediately geared up with helmets and vests, rushing to the scene of the first impact.

Arriving at the site, they witnessed a house completely destroyed, with terrified civilians scattered outside. But before they could take it all in, the situation escalated. The radio crackled with an urgent announcement: "Pelesh Pleshet," a code signaling an enemy infiltration by air, land, or sea. That morning, the enemy infiltrated on all fronts.

6 View gallery Yael Gottlieb at the hospital

Yael and her partner quickly left the scene and drove towards Zikim , where they armed themselves with rifles, gathering as much ammunition as they could find. They took cover behind a sign, anxiously awaiting what they feared would be an encounter with the enemy.

Minutes later, they heard cries for help over the radio – terrorists had entered Sderot, and shots were being fired at the local police station. The terror in the voices over the radio was palpable, echoing the bursts of gunfire in the background. Yael and her partner jumped into their patrol car and sped toward Sderot, only to be greeted by chaos – abandoned cars lined the sides of the roads, and panicked people scrambled to reach shelters.

As they approached the station, Yael instructed her partner to circle around to the back, hoping to surprise the terrorists from behind. But suddenly, without warning, a barrage of bullets erupted. Yael was hit in the face, her vision going black as pain overwhelmed her senses.

Barely able to see, she felt the car slow to a halt about 100 meters away. Her partner exited the car to check if they were still being pursued. Meanwhile, Yael, struggling with her injuries, realized that her hand had also been shot, rendering her unable to lift her weapon.

She managed to crawl out of the patrol car and stumbled toward a nearby shelter. Despite the intense pain and disorientation, she refused to surrender. She checked the shelter, scanning it with the weapon she could barely hold, to ensure no terrorists were hiding inside. For a few agonizing minutes, she was alone until a city inspector found her.

The inspector called for an ambulance, but they were told that none could reach her location. The inspector tied her shirt around Yael's arm to stem the bleeding, and soon after, a paramedic arrived to treat her injuries.

6 View gallery Yael Gottlieb at the hospital

After an hour and a half of waiting, police officers finally arrived and transported Yael to the hospital. As she looked out the window of the patrol car, Yael saw the devastation – burned-out vehicles, lifeless bodies strewn across the streets of Sderot, and plumes of smoke rising from the chaos. The sights were haunting.

While hospitalized, Yael first encountered Belev Echad . They stood by her side, and even after her discharge, they invited her to their home. During her visit, she received a tour and learned about the treatments and care they provide.

Today, Yael attends therapy at Belev Echad three times a week. She feels like she’s part of a family, a place where she’s understood and supported by those who know her pain. Yael summed it up best, saying, "This place gave me new life, moments of joy within all the pain and darkness. Every time I come to Belev Echad, I feel at home. They didn’t just provide me with physical treatments – they gave me hope, an anchor to hold onto. I’m not alone on my journey, and I feel that I have a real support system holding me up."

Reuven's story – courage on the scorching road

On that fateful morning, Reuven Ben Frech received an emergency call from his unit in Netivot. Rockets were already raining down on Israel, and he hurried from his parents’ home in Ashkelon, grabbing his pistol and rushing to meet his unit. As he drove along the familiar roads, he began to hear scattered reports of infiltrating terrorists, but he had no idea of the sheer scale of the attack.

Entering the town of Sderot, Reuven saw civilians lying lifeless on the streets. He loaded his pistol and continued driving cautiously. When he reached the Sha'ar HaNegev junction, he suddenly encountered over ten terrorists on the road. With no way to escape, he stopped his car and opened fire.

6 View gallery Reuven Ben Frech

He managed to shoot one, but the others quickly retaliated, firing at him from all directions. In the chaos, Reuven was struck six times – once in the leg, twice in the arm, and three times in the back. Despite his severe injuries, he managed to press down on the accelerator, driving away while terrorists continued to shoot at him from just 10 meters away.

With all his strength, he reached the Yakhini settlement, where he encountered Border Police officers. Recognizing that he could no longer fight, he handed his pistol to one of the female officers and collapsed. However, the terrorists had not given up.

They had pursued him to the settlement, and as Reuven tried to exit his car, he knew he needed to escape again. Forcing himself back behind the wheel, he managed to drive a few more kilometers to the Yeshiba settlement near Netivot, where he finally came to a stop, losing consciousness from blood loss.

At Soroka Medical Center, Reuven fought for his life. It was there that Belev Echad entered his journey, providing a lifeline during his darkest hours. They became his second family, offering him a safe place to heal, both physically and emotionally.

6 View gallery Damages to police car Reuven was driving during Hamas' attack

Reuven describes what the organization gave him: "I never thought I’d find myself smiling again after everything I went through. Belev Echad became my family when I felt everything was broken. They restored my faith in myself, made me believe there was someone who cared, who understood what I was going through. Thanks to them, I managed to keep going, to find the strength to rise again."

The journey of Maya Desiatnik: from the Nahal Oz base to Belev Echad

"My name is Maya Desiatnik , and I am a former lookout soldier from the Nachal Oz base , located near the Israel-Gaza border. I will never forget that fateful day in October when terrorists broke into our base – the day that changed my life forever.

I was on duty in the command center when the infiltration was announced. Through the cameras, I witnessed the horrors, seeing how the terrorists crossed the border effortlessly, advancing into our base and taking control.

I was with my fellow lookout soldiers in the command center while the battle raged outside, and the terrorists tried to break in. After hours of fighting, they set fire to the command center, and in that blaze, I lost close friends. Out of all the lookout soldiers who were with me in that room, I was the only one who survived. All that remains are the memories and pain, which have become invisible wounds.

6 View gallery Maya Desiatnik

In the period that followed, I suffered from smoke inhalation and was hospitalized in critical condition. But beyond the physical injuries, I had to face the mental trauma of that horrible day. I suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, uncontrollable fears, and nightmares that took over my nights. For a long time, I couldn’t be alone, I was afraid to leave the house, and every simple action required immense effort.

Then, the light entered my life – the Belev Echad organization. At the end of October, while I was deep in pain and loneliness, I found this organization thanks to a fellow survivor from that day at the base. From the moment I arrived, I realized I wasn’t alone. Belev Echad became a home for me. They offered alternative treatments, emotional support, and, most importantly, a sense of belonging and acceptance just as I am.

I started participating in MMA training through the organization, which restored the sense of security I had lost. Suddenly, I felt strong again, capable of facing challenges, and not helpless. At the same time, I had the chance to meet others who were also dealing with PTSD, just like me. Together, we became a strong, supportive, and caring community, always there for one another.

Belev Echad didn’t just provide me with therapy and tools to cope with the pain; they also helped me regain my belief that I could live a full and meaningful life. Thanks to the organization, I am continuing my journey – a journey of healing, returning to life, and finding hope.

Footage of the lookouts' abduction from Nahal Oz base — viewer discretion advised





I share my story because I know there are others silently battling their inner wounds. I want them to know that there is a way, that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and that you can find the strength to keep moving forward. Today, thanks to Belev Echad, I know I am not alone – and I want you to know that you aren’t alone either."

The embrace of compassion – healing and rebuilding for our heroes

The stories of Yael, Reuven, and Maya converge into a narrative of pain, courage, and hope. Thanks to the support network around them, these three heroes found the guidance, encouragement, and family they so desperately needed. They learned to fight together, to accept help, and to understand they are not alone on their road to recovery.

Rabbi Uriel Vigler, one of the founders of Belev Echad, shares: "We established this with the understanding that one cannot face pain alone. Soldiers wounded in battle need not just medical treatments but also a comforting hand, a hug, and a shoulder to lean on. For us, these soldiers are not just warriors – they are brothers and sisters who need help to keep moving forward."

Shavy Vigler, the co-founder, adds: "Every soldier who enters our community is a symbol of courage, strength, and determination. Our mission is to remind them they are not alone, that we’re here to hold their hand, to give them the strength to continue and move forward. We believe that a big heart beats inside each of them, and we’re here to help them discover their inner strength."

Together, as one heart – this story is the story of all of us.

