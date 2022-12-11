Former Israeli MTV star now religious, talks fashion and more

Eden Harel is an Israeli actress who at a young age became one of MTV's best known anchors.

The first page of Harel's exceptional story began at age 17, when she became a model in Tel Aviv. Not long after, a friend pushed her to audition for MTV, where after relocating to London, began a successful career at only 18-years old.

"MTV had a different power then that it has now," Harel says. "Everyone in Europe watched it. 160 million people. Its crazy to think of it today," she says.

"I was there for five years. My English wasn't even good and I could not read because I was not much of a student in high school … It was nice and fun. I made a ton of money and flew all over the world in private jets, but I was very grounded. All my friends were real people … I had famous friends, but only because they were amazing. Not because they were famous."

Harel says the secret to her success has nothing to do with her, but her path was chosen for her because "that's what the Shem (God) wanted."

When pressed to provide other potential reasons for her international success, the Israeli star admits that she is a "bulldozer," no doubt.

"To this day I am a person who works a lot. Maybe because I grew up without much," Harel says.

Amongst gigs was hosting the Miss World Pageant with singer Ronan Keating, when Israeli candidate Linor Abargil won. She says that Abargil's victory came as a surprise, although she always thought she was gorgeous, and still is.

After her contract with MTV ended , the seasoned Israeli anchor went to India and lived in a Buddhist monastery for a year before returning to Israel. Since then, she says, she had reconnected with Judaism and now considers herself religious.

"I am a person who is attracted to simplicity," she says while describing her in in the monastery. "Even as a child I was spiritual. I've always looked for meaning. I didn't finish school or anything, but I've always read a lot.

"Harel married Israeli TV host Oded Menashe, and the couple are parents to six children, in addition to her son from a previous marriage.

Aside from keeping Shabbat with her family, Harel's perspective on fashion shifted when she became religious.

"I dress modestly. Once I didn't understand that it's something very internal. Obviously there is external expression, but its important to take notice of the internal change. I really enjoy it. I can no longer imagine myself dressed differently. Its important to me to show that you can dress modestly and look nice."

Still, when asked if she's whole with the way she looks, Harel admits she always wants to weigh 3-4 kilograms less than she does. Her tip for keeping her physique is drinking a lot of water.

"I drink two liters every day," she says. "Darlings, protect the skin on your face. Put on sunscreen, because later on there are sun spots and wrinkles. Tan only your body. You'll thank me when you're 40."

As for her diet, Harel does 19:5 intermittent fasting, which means she fasts for 19 hours and eats during 5 only.

"I've been doing this for over four months. Besides the fact that it maintains the body's figure and gives you time to rest, its amazing. We eat way too many meals a day. We've always been told to eat three meals. Now we know that its important to let the body rest."