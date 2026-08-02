Netanyahu turns to LinkedIn in bid to win back Israel’s moderate right

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken an initial step toward launching his election campaign by opening an account on LinkedIn , a social media platform associated primarily with Israel’s technology industry, younger professionals and the business community.

Although no formal campaign launch has been announced, the move reflects a new Likud strategy aimed at winning back moderate and “soft right” voters through messages focused on the economy, high-tech and the artificial intelligence industry.

The target audience includes right-wing voters who once supported Netanyahu but have grown increasingly uncomfortable with his government’s dependence on ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

Political figures have warned Netanyahu for months that his policies toward the ultra-Orthodox community risk driving away moderate right-wing voters and leaving Likud increasingly reliant on its most committed base.

Netanyahu has recently taken several steps indicating that, despite recommendations that he focus on expanding his support among hard-right voters at the expense of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and possibly the ultra-Orthodox parties, he is now seeking to reclaim a constituency the party had largely written off.

The growing popularity of former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot among centrist and moderate right-wing Israelis has intensified those efforts. Eisenkot has emerged as a serious rival for voters disillusioned with Netanyahu following years of political turmoil, the October 7 attack and disputes over military service and equality.

Polls indicating that Eisenkot could expand his support among those voters have prompted Likud to develop a series of measures intended to bring them back.

Netanyahu’s new LinkedIn presence is part of that effort. The platform offers him direct access to executives, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and younger economically focused voters who may be less responsive to the security and identity-based messaging that dominates his other social media channels.

It also provides a natural forum for promoting Netanyahu’s economic record and presenting Israel as a global technology and AI powerhouse. His government recently approved a national program intended to accelerate artificial intelligence development and strengthen Israel’s technological independence, economic growth and international standing.

The strategic shift was also evident Sunday when Netanyahu issued an unusual statement criticizing legislation that temporarily distinguishes ultra-Orthodox draft evaders from others who fail to report for military service.

Netanyahu said the law freezing the arrest of draft dodgers was ineffective and flawed, and promised to eliminate it under the next government.

The Knesset passed the coalition-backed law in July by a vote of 58-54, temporarily barring the arrest and prosecution of ultra-Orthodox men who evade military service. Netanyahu was present for part of the parliamentary proceedings but did not participate in the final vote.

The High Court of Justice subsequently froze the law’s implementation while considering petitions arguing that it discriminates between different sectors of the population.

Netanyahu’s latest declaration drew criticism both inside and outside the coalition, with opponents accusing him of cynically distancing himself from legislation advanced by his own political bloc in an attempt to attract votes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump ( Photo: GPO )

In his first LinkedIn post, published in both Hebrew and English, Netanyahu focused on his recent diplomatic visit to Washington and his meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior administration officials.

“Last week, I concluded an important diplomatic visit to Washington, where I met with United States President Donald Trump and senior members of the American administration,” he wrote.

“We strengthened the alliance between our countries and discussed the major missions before us: removing the Iranian threat, ensuring Israel’s security and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu added that Israel would continue to defend itself against every threat while working with the United States to reshape the region.

“Israel will defend itself against every threat, and together with our great friend, the United States, we will continue to change the face of the region,” he wrote.