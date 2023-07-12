A senior official says despite differences of opinion, U.S.-Israel ties remain strong

A senior official in Jerusalem said on Wednesday said the relations with the United States are and will continue to be strong. In a statement released after the New York Times reported that the Biden administration was reassessing its ties with Israel, a statement released claimed previous administrations also announced they were doing the same.

Acclaimed journalist Tom Freidman reported on Tuesday that Biden's concerns over Israel's "most extreme government in memory,' raised questions over Washington's continued provision of diplomatic cover in the UN. He noted that since Netanyahu's coalition began its push to change Israel's system of governance and justice, the basis of the special relations, stemming from shared values and democracy, was cast into question.

"We are not familiar with any American reassessment," the official said in the statement but added that that was not new. "During the Gerald Ford presidency, the administration announced a new assessment of its relations with the Rabin government, Ronald Reagan did the same with the Begin government and during the administration of President Bush Sr., it was reported in the face of the Shamir government. Bush Jr. reassessed his relations with both the Barak and the Sharon governments," the statement read.

The statement went on to say that it was no secret that differences of opinion exist between Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden over the establishment of a Palestinian state, the return to the 2015 Iran deal and Washington's demand for "no surprises," in regard to any Israeli action taken against Iran.

"Despite the periodic reassessments of the bilateral relations over the years, Israel's ties with the U.S. have strengthened in recent decades to a record high in security cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister will ensure this trend continues," the statement read.

National Unity Party leader and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Netanyahu was causing a strategic crisis with the United States. "I call on the moderate members of the coalition to step up, and make your voices heard," Gantz said. Netanyahu is creating a strategic crisis with the U.S. and it will be at the cost of Israel's citizens."

Minister Amihai Eliyahu, a member of Netanyahu's coalition told Ynet in an interview that Biden was being fed information by members of the American far-left. "In order for Biden to see the real picture he should first hear Benjamin Netanyahu before reaching any conclusions," Elihau said.

Freidman's column raised the ire of other members of Netanyahu's coalition. Likud firebrand Tali Gottlieb said she would not be intimidated by threats. "Israel is understood when it stands strong, " she said in a tweet. " I will not bow down to anyone. There is no threat that will sway me as a politician."

Adan Iluz a lawmaker for the Likud accused Freidman of anti-Netanyahu bias claiming he had been gunning for the prime minister for years. "even if there is currently some tension between Washington and Jerusalem, the bond between the two nations is strong and unbreakable," he said. "It is based on the wide support of the American public and the doomsday prophecies will not come to pass."

Freidman's report came on the heels of comments made by Biden and his outgoing Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides. Both voiced the opinion that Israel was "going off the rails," to use Nides words, in the government's rush to pass legislation that would alter Israel's balance of power between the Supreme Court and the government, a policy many inside Israel agreed would be an assault on its very democracy.

While Netanyahu came to power again after the elections last November, enjoying a clear coalition of 64 Knesset seats out of the 120-member parliament, his proposed judicial overhaul has not been easy to advance amid mass protests that have been persisting for the past 27 weeks, since the legislation was announced. He was also facing international pressure including from Bidens who still refuses to invite him to the White House.

Oded Revivi mayor of the West Bank settlement of Efrat said the Biden administration perceives the government's legislative move as a tool that may hinder the prosecution of Jewish rioters who attacked Palestinian villages, such as the case of Huwara when rioters burned dozens of homes and cars after two brothers from a nearby settlement were murdered in a terror attack. "The fire ignited in Huwara compromised American neutrality regarding the reform," Revivi said.