Los Angeles police arrest 3 suspects in murder of Israeli businessman

Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested three men suspected of murdering 47-year-old Israeli-American businessman Alexander Modvadze during a violent home invasion in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

According to the LAPD, the suspects — Pata Kuchiachwili, 38, Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52 — broke into Modvadze’s home, held him captive for hours, beat him severely and ultimately caused his death by blunt force trauma to the head. They allegedly fled the scene with a significant amount of stolen property.

Footage of Woodland Hills home in Los Angeles ( Video: Instagram )

Investigators believe the suspects are members of a Georgian organized crime group operating in the area. All three are being held in custody on $2 million bail each.

The attack took place shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday at Modvadze’s home on De La Osa Street. Witnesses reported seeing multiple individuals entering the house late at night and fleeing soon afterward. Emergency responders found Modvadze with critical head injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene despite resuscitation efforts.

Police say the break-in appeared to be a targeted and premeditated operation involving forced captivity and extreme violence. Forensic evidence and surveillance footage from the scene helped detectives track down the suspects within hours.

Kuchiachwili was arrested in Van Nuys with assistance from the FBI, while Otarashvili and Khutsishvili were found together on Burchett Street in nearby Glendale.

1 View gallery The victim's home in Los Angeles ( Photo: via Instagram )

Authorities believe Modvadze was deliberately targeted rather than a random victim, though they’re exploring all possible motives, including criminal or personal retaliation. Investigators are also working to determine the value of the stolen property and the motive behind the attack.

Modvadze, a longtime resident of the area, had lived in Woodland Hills for 15 years and was considered a well-known and sociable figure in the local business community. Neighbors described him as friendly and not involved in any known disputes.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Woodland Hills is considered one of Los Angeles’ safer, more affluent neighborhoods, with typically low crime rates. “This is usually a very peaceful area. You almost never see police activity here, let alone hear about a murder,” a local resident told U.S. media outlets.