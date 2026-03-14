Report: French ceasefire proposal includes Lebanese recognition of Israel

A French proposal to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah includes Lebanon formally recognizing Israel and redeploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River, according to media reports citing diplomatic sources.

Qatar’s Al-Araby channel reported that the United States and Israel are considering the French mediation plan aimed at ending the war in Lebanon.

IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

The proposal comes as the United States and France explore the possibility of arranging direct talks between Israel and the Lebanese government to reach a ceasefire and agreements under which the Lebanese state would take responsibility for disarming Hezbollah.

However, senior Lebanese sources told Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed channel that reports suggesting negotiations would begin soon are inaccurate. The sources said the timing, location and composition of a Lebanese delegation have not yet been finalized, adding that Lebanon would not agree to negotiations without the participation of a Shiite representative.

The diplomatic push comes as Israel continues expanding military activity in Lebanon despite attempts to halt the escalation and prevent a possible ground operation in southern Lebanon.

The effort on the U.S. side is being led by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump. Israel has not yet formally accepted the invitation to negotiations, though the direction appears positive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked former minister Ron Dermer to coordinate the Lebanon portfolio, and if talks take place he is expected to represent Israel. Dermer has recently participated in several meetings of the security cabinet.

“It is hard to believe a broad ground operation in Lebanon can be prevented, and it appears IDF soldiers will ultimately have to carry out the difficult work of disarming Hezbollah,” a source familiar with the matter said.

“At the same time, there is a chance for a dramatic shift with the Lebanese government,” the source said. “The Lebanese government also wants Hezbollah disarmed. We are entering a long and complex campaign against Hezbollah.”

IDF strikes in Lebanon

The source added that diplomatic negotiations alone are unlikely to stop the fighting, but discussions are taking place about the possibility of a new chapter with Lebanon after the Iran front, similar to recent developments with Syria.

If direct talks are held, they are unlikely to take place in Naqoura, where previous negotiations between Israel and Lebanon were conducted, due to the ongoing exchange of fire. Instead, the discussions would likely be held in a third country.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed hosting the talks in Paris and said he had spoken with Lebanon’s president Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and parliament speaker Nabih Berri about the effort.

Macron called for urgent steps to prevent Lebanon from descending into chaos and urged Hezbollah to stop what he described as a dangerous escalation.

He also called on Israel to refrain from a large-scale attack and halt massive strikes, noting that hundreds of thousands of people have fled the bombardment.