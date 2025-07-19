Syria begins deployment of internal security forces in Sweida in attempt to restore order

Syria's internal security forces began deploying in Sweida, the country's interior ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The announcement followed a decision by the Syrian government to redeploy troops to the country's southern region, aiming to end five days of deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin factions .

In a statement released Friday evening, the Syrian presidency called for restraint and emphasized the importance of national unity. “Our stance is rooted in a commitment to civil peace, not a logic of revenge,” the statement read. “We do not respond to chaos with chaos. Syria belongs to all its citizens—from the Druze to the Bedouins.”

The recent violence has devastated the city of Sweida, where the local hospital—barely operational before the crisis—has been overwhelmed. Medical staff issued an urgent plea for international aid as the morgue reached capacity. “It’s not a hospital anymore, it’s a mass grave,” one staff member told AFP.

Dr. Omar Obeid reported that more than 400 bodies had been brought in since Monday, including women, children and elderly residents. “There’s no more space in the morgue. The bodies are out on the street,” he said.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, nearly 600 people have been killed since Sunday.

The escalation led to a shift in Israeli policy. While Israel had previously barred Syrian military forces from entering areas south of Damascus, it reportedly agreed Friday to allow Syrian troops into Sweida to restore order.

An AFP correspondent described a scene of despair at the hospital, with the smell of decomposing bodies filling the corridors. Only nine doctors and medical staff remain, working around the clock.

Conditions in the city continue to deteriorate. “The situation is very bad—we have no water, no electricity, and medicines are starting to run out,” said Rouba, a local resident. “There are people who have been trapped in their homes for days, and we can’t reach them. The bodies are on the streets and no one can retrieve them.”

Images from Sweida showed cars filled with corpses arriving at the hospital. Many of the dead remain unidentified. “There are women, children, and dismembered bodies,” Rouba added.

The United Nations has called for an end to the violence and demanded “independent, prompt and transparent investigations into all violations.”

Among the victims were three medical professionals, according to Obeid. One was killed in his home, another was shot at point-blank range at a checkpoint, and a third—surgeon Talaat Amer—was shot in the head while preparing for surgery. “They called his wife and told her: your husband was wearing a surgical cap—it’s red now,” Obeid said.