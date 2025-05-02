IDF soldier killed in Golan Heights after jeep flips over, catches fire

A 19-year-old paratrooper was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the Golan Heights late Thursday, military officials said.
Sergeant Niv Dayag, from Ramat Hasharon and a fighter in the 890th Battalion, died in the crash that occurred on Route 98 near the Eliad Junction, in southern Golan, close to Ramat Magshimim. The Hummer jeep carrying Dayag and three other soldiers collided with a guardrail, flipped over and caught fire.
The three other soldiers, two from Battalion 890 and one from the Golan Division Headquarters (474), suffered light injuries. They were treated on-site and evacuated to the hospital. The families of the soldiers have been notified.
Magen David Adom paramedics received a report of the accident at 7:50 PM. After performing resuscitation efforts, paramedics declared Dayag’s death at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Major General Avi Blot, Commander of Central Command and Major General Uri Gordin, Commander of Northern Command, have appointed an expert team, led by Lieutenant Colonel N., Commander of Brigade 11, to investigate the incident.