Houthi rebels target Eilat after missile fire to central Israel

The IDF said on Saturday afternoon that aeiral defenses intercepted a missile launched in Yemen at the Arava Desert and the southern city of Eilat. The projectile was intercepted outside Israeli territory, the military said.
Sirens were activated in the afternoon on Saturday after the Houthi rebels fired a missile at central Israel including the Jerusalem and the surrounding areas, in the morning hours.
IDF aerial defenses intercepted the missile. Shrapnel fell near Jeruslaem causing no damage and no injuries were reported.
The Magen David Adom emergency service said there were no calls for help or reports of injuries in the missile fire.
The Iranian proxies said earlier that they launched a balistic missile at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv adding that the missile reached its target.