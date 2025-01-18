Houthi rebels target Eilat after missile fire to central Israel

IDF says missile intercepted outside Israeli territory after sirens blared in the Arava Desert and the southern port city hours after central Israel comes under attack 

The IDF said on Saturday afternoon that aeiral defenses intercepted a missile launched in Yemen at the Arava Desert and the southern city of Eilat. The projectile was intercepted outside Israeli territory, the military said.
Sirens were activated in the afternoon on Saturday after the Houthi rebels fired a missile at central Israel including the Jerusalem and the surrounding areas, in the morning hours.
IDF aerial defenses intercepted the missile. Shrapnel fell near Jeruslaem causing no damage and no injuries were reported.
Sirens activated in Eilat and Arava Desert after projectile launched in Yemen Sirens activated in Eilat and Arava Desert after projectile launched in Yemen
Sirens activated in Eilat and Arava Desert after projectile launched in Yemen
(Photo: Telegram )
שברי יירוט הטיל החות'י בביתר עיליתשברי יירוט הטיל החות'י בביתר עילית
Shrapnet from a Houthi missile intercepted by aerial defenses lands near Jerusalem
The Magen David Adom emergency service said there were no calls for help or reports of injuries in the missile fire.
People take cover amid a Houthi missile strike on central Israel
(Miki Schmidt)

The Iranian proxies said earlier that they launched a balistic missile at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv adding that the missile reached its target.
""