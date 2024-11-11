Israel faces US deadline on Gaza aid, possible arms embargo

Israel’s Security Cabinet will convene on Monday to discuss increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in the backdrop of the U.S.’s threat to issue an arms embargo should it fail to do so. A decision must be reached by Thursday — the deadline set by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in their strongly worded letter they issued Israel.
Three options are now under consideration: maintaining the current scenario, in which Hamas seizes the aid; having the IDF distribute the aid, though the military is strongly opposed to this or allowing an American security company to manage the efforts.
A senior U.S. official estimated that an embargo is unlikely but stressed that the U.S. has conveyed to Israel its commitment to legal standards with no room for shortcuts. Israeli officials understand the need to fully address the American demand.
The Security Cabinet must agree on a general response to Austin and Blinken's letter, with Israel required to submit its decision by Wednesday. “Israel isn’t meeting the main condition of 350 trucks being sent per day; currently, around 220-230 trucks are passing through and now we need to think what we should do,” A government official noted.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer flew to the U.S. on Sunday to meet with senior White House officials, in part to discuss the situation on the northern border. According to the official, “Dermer is going there to appeal to them,” regarding both the aid and the embargo threat.
“That Bibi’s [Netanyahu’s nickname] envoy is meeting with [Donald] Trump is significant as a hint that should an embargo take place, Trump would waive it, and the current administration needs to decide what legacy they’re leaving behind — retaliation against Israel or friendship.”
“There’s a positive trend in aid delivery. The Americans want 100 of the 350 trucks to come from the private sector, but Israel halted private sector transfers after Hamas intervened,” he added.
The Security Cabinet will have to decide on these 100 trucks in dispute with the U.S. administration while security officials argue that Gazans aren’t starving and that the current range of 250-350 aid trucks already meets the humanitarian aid quota.
