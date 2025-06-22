Major damage in cities across Israel in 1st Iran strike after US bombings

Iran launched more than 30 ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday morning in retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities , marking one of the most intense barrages since fighting began. Significant impacts were reported in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Ness Ziona.

Hospitals across the country reported at least 23 injuries. One person was evacuated in moderate condition and the rest with minor injuries. Several others were treated for shock. Images and videos circulating online showed widespread damage to buildings and property.

Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv

Iranian missile strike in Haifa

Israel’s senior defense officials convened Sunday morning for an emergency situation assessment following the American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Despite the heavy blow to Tehran, security sources anticipated an Iranian counterattack—and at 7:30 a.m., missile launches from Iran were detected.

In response to the Iranian barrage, the Israeli Air Force resumed its own strikes across Iran. Just before 7:00 a.m., Israeli jets also intercepted two drones over the Arava region that were likely launched from Iran.

Earlier, Israeli aircraft targeted Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. The IDF has raised alert levels along the northern border, anticipating Hezbollah may launch solidarity attacks on Israel.

Israeli intelligence is now evaluating the extent of damage inflicted by the U.S. on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. According to Israeli assessments, the U.S. strike on the Fordow facility was successful and destroyed the enrichment site.

At Natanz, U.S. forces reportedly completed the destruction initiated by earlier Israeli strikes. In Isfahan, a heavily fortified underground site storing enriched material sustained what is believed to be extensive damage.

Just before 3:00 a.m. (Israel time), U.S. President Donald Trump announced the strikes on his social media platform Truth Social: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.” According to U.S. media citing a senior official, six B-2 bombers dropped a total of 12 bunker-busting bombs on Fordow. Another bomber dropped two similar bombs on Natanz.

Following the attack, Iranian state TV issued a threat: “Every American citizen or soldier in the region is now a legitimate target.”