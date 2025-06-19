Iran says Israel attacked area of Tehran where Khamenei reportedly hiding | Live updates

Sirens warning of an unidentified aerial vehicle sounded in the Dead Sea region, including at hotels in the central Dead Sea and Neve Zohar, early Friday morning.

Iranian news agency "Fars" reports that the IDF has begun attacking the area of Kolesh Taleshan village in northern Iran, about 20 km from the Caspian Sea - approximately two hours after IDF Persian-language spokesperson, Sergeant Major (res.) Kamal Pinchasi, issued an evacuation notice to some residents there. In the message Pinhasi published to residents, he warned that the IDF would strike the "Sefidrood Industrial Park located in the village.

At the same time, Iranian media reports that several Revolutionary Guard soldiers were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a base of the organization in the Bustan Abad area in northwest of the country, in East Azerbaijan province.

Iran reported late Thursday evening that smoke is billowing in the Lavizan area of the capital Tehran as a result of an Israeli attack. Last Sunday, the Iran International website reported from two knowledgeable sources in Iran that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei 'was moved to an underground bunker in Lavizan in northeast Tehran, hours after Israel began its attacks on Tehran on Friday morning.' According to the report, all members of Khamenei's family, including his son Mojtaba, are with him.

2 View gallery Damage from Israeli airstrikes in Iran ( Photo: Sepah News / AFP )

The head of Iran’s atomic energy organization late on Thursday night threatened legal actions against the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief. In a letter shared by Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency, Mohammad Eslami slammed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi for “inaction” during Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The letter comes after Israel attacked Iran’s Arak nuclear facility in overnight strikes.

“It is necessary to fulfill your constitutional duties by immediately ending this inaction and condemning these actions of the Zionist regime that are contrary to international regulations,” the letter read, adding that Iran “will pursue appropriate legal measures, especially in relation to the inactions taken by your Excellency.”

2 View gallery IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Iran's Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami ( Photo: Vahid Salemi / AP )

At the same time, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he will travel to Geneva on Friday for talks with his French and German counterparts, as well as EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Iran's foreign minister, to push for a diplomatic resolution over Iran's nuclear program. The meeting follows Lammy's visit to Washington, where he met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Shortly after midnight between Thursday night and Friday morning, the IDF spokesperson announced that the Air Force intercepted a drone launched from Iran in the Haifa area. "No alerts were activated, as per policy," the statement said.

Late on Thursday night, the IDF Persian-language spokesperson, Sergeant Major (res.) Kamal Pinchasi, issued an evacuation warning for the Sefidrood Industrial Park and the village of Kalash Taleshan in northern Iran. "Urgent warning, the IDF is expected to operate in your area, as it has in recent days across Iran, to strike military infrastructure. Dear citizens, for your security and safety, we ask you to evacuate from the area marked on the map. Your presence in this area endangers your lives," the statement read.

A grenade was thrown at the home of the Norwegian ambassador to Israel who resides in Herzliya. There were no injuries, but property was damaged in the Thursday attack. The ambassador apparently was not at home at the time. Later, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the explosion and stated that "The ministry is in contact with the embassy in Israel and no one was injured."