IRGC claims long-range Sejjil missile targets Israel in latest strike; France prepares to evacuate citizens | Live updates

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Wednesday that he has not closed the door on a meeting with Iran. 'I may do that,' he said ahead of a scheduled meeting at the White House, to discuss Israel's operation. 'A deal could still be done.'

The president said he has not yet decided on an American attack of Iran's Fordow underground nuclear facility, but said Iran was a few weeks away from having a nuclear weapon.

Iran's public television ( IRIB) had its broadcasts hacked and its viewers were shown images of protests along with calls to rise up against the regime , the UK-based opposition outlet Iran International reported. The Iranian public broadcaster said in a message to viewers that the pictures on their screens were the result of disturbances to the satellite signals, caused by the "Zionist enemy."

Iranian television broadcast hacked by calls for protest, uprising against the regime





A new video showed the moment when the IRGC-affiliated television channel was attacked by the IDF on Monday, while on air. Full story - here .

Watch IDF strike on IRGC-linked TV channel

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted Israel with a Sejjil, a long-range ballistic missile , in the recent attack on Wednesday.

6 View gallery Iran's Sajjil long-range ballistic missile ( Photo: AP )

Iran launched one ballistic missile toward central Israel in the evening hours, which was intercepted by aerial defenses. One man was slightly injured when shrapnel fell on his car. The launch triggered sirens, sending millions into shelters.

Few munitions were launched from Iran





"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said in a statement.

France announced it would facilitate the departure of French citizens from Israel and Iran. President Emmanuel Macron asked France's foreign affairs ministry to take the necessary measures, the presidential palace said on Wednesday. "We strongly advise against all travel to these two countries," it added.

Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said in an urgent message that it was preparing the extraction of American citizens wishing to leave Israel, using rescue flights and cruise ships. The embassy urged Americans to sign up at the embassy and await updates.

The IDF said on Wednesday that its Air Force conducted an overnight strike against an anti-tank missile production facility in Iran that supplied Iran's proxies for use against Israel. "The Iranian regime has for years armed terrorist organizations surrounding Israel, including Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and the Houthi terrorist regime," the military said.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Defrin said the Air Force attacked 20 targets in Tehran during the day, three of them connected to the production of missiles that were destined to be used against Israel.

The USS Ford Carrier Group is expected to be deployed to Europe next week , CNN said on Wednesday, citing sources. This would be the third aircraft carrier deployed in the proximity of the conflict between Israel and Iran .

According to the report, the USS Ford, which was scheduled to arrive in Europe, would likely be diverted to the Mediterranean Sea.

6 View gallery USS Gerald Ford carrier group ( Photo: Maxwell Orlosky / US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / AFP )

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not know where Iran's enriched uranium is, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. " The location of Iran's near-bomb-grade stockpile of enriched uranium cannot currently be verified," the report said.

The IDF said on earlier that Iran had launched 1,000 attack drones toward Israel , 100 reached Israeli territory, but none hit their target . The military also said that 20 of the 400 ballistic missiles Iran fired landed in populated areas, causing casualties and damage. "This was very close to our estimates, considering their capabilities and our aerial defenses." Full story - here .

U.S. President Donald Trump would not say if the United States had plans to attack Iran and its nuclear facilities. The president said on Wednesday that it was not too late for Iran to negotiate with the United States, but that 'there's a big difference between now and a week ago .' Trump said the Iranians had proposed to come for talks at the White House, but did not provide details. Full story - here .

U. S. President Donald Trump speaking at the White House ( Reuters )





6 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters )

"Next week will be big, maybe even before that." Trump said, adding that Iran had "bad intentions"

Israel's Home Front Command has slightly relaxed some of its restrictions, which will take effect as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will last until Friday at 6 p.m. Updated Home Front Command guidelines - here .

6 View gallery IDF strikes Karaj

6 View gallery Explosions in Tehran as the IDF strikes the Iranian capital

Groups of up to 30 are allowed to gather if there is quick access to shelters, and workplaces can operate if they have protected areas available on site.

6 View gallery People seek shelter in Ramat Gan train station ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

Areas along the border with Lebanon, the Golan Heights, the Beit She'an Valley, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, the Arava, Eilat, and communities near the Gaza Strip allow gathering of up to 100 where shelters are available. Schools, educational institutions to remain shut.



