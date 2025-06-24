IDF soldier killed in Iranian missile strike on Be'er Sheva

Corporal Eitan Zachs, 18, from Be'er Sheva, a soldier in combat training in the Multidimensional Unit (888), is one of the four Israelis killed Tuesday morning in Beersheba by a missile strike from Iran .

Along with Zachs, three others were killed when a missile hit the apartment building - just before the ceasefire declared by U.S. President Donald Trump went into effect . At least 22 others were injured in the missile strike

3 View gallery Corporal Eitan Zachs, 18, from Be'er Sheva

The dead were in two separate secure rooms or MAMADs, when a missile broke through an external wall and hit them. Extensive damage was also caused to other buildings and a nearby kindergarten.

Rescue forces pulled people alive from the rubble, including a child. Soroka Hospital reported that "following the missile strike in Be'er Sheva, 26 injured people have been evacuated to the trauma room so far, two in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition."

One of the residents of the building that took the direct hit said that she entered the building following a warning from the Home Front Command, left after a while - then an alarm was activated and she and her family went back inside. "We entered quickly, and within a second there was such an explosion that we knew it was really close to us," she said. "That's all the fears. When we came out, we saw the destruction."

Daniel Ben Zvi, who lives in a nearby building, said: "There's no house left. Everything is dismantled. It happened in seconds. As soon as we entered the MAMAD, we barely had time to close the door. My father flew and I caught him. The impact was beyond normal. It's impossible to describe it. When we left, our world was destroyed. It's just property. But still."

3 View gallery Rescue workers in the ruins of the apartment building, that took a direct hit from an Iranian missile ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )





3 View gallery Rescue workers pull a young child from the rubble ( Photo: Zeev Diekman )

Magen David Adom set up a point at the scene to treat the injured, and the teams conducted medical examinations on the residents who left the buildings. These are several buildings that have a commercial center on their ground floors. Vehicles parked there were completely burned, and great destruction was also caused to the stores and the entire area.

The deadly strike was part of a broader Iranian missile barrage that triggered air raid sirens across southern, central and northern Israel. Initial reports indicated that two missiles were intercepted in the first wave. In a subsequent barrage, at least four missiles were launched, with one scoring a direct hit on the Be'er Sheva home.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Shortly after the Be'er Sheva strike, additional sirens were heard across central and southern Israel. Two missiles were reportedly intercepted. A fourth salvo, consisting of two missiles targeting central Israel, was also intercepted. A fifth attack triggered sirens in northern Israel—including Haifa, the Jezreel Valley, northern Sharon, the Carmel, Samaria, Wadi Ara and the Galilee—marking a new barrage launched after the declared start of the ceasefire. That strike involved a single missile, which was also intercepted.

The attack came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a phased ceasefire between Israel and Iran, set to be implemented within 24 hours. Under Trump's outline, Iran agreed to halt its fire for 12 hours, after which Israel was expected to observe a similar pause.