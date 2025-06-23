Trump announces Israel‑Iran ceasefire deal to end 12‑day war

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Israel and Iran have reached a complete ceasefire agreement to halt their 12‑day war.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

He said Iran would initiate the ceasefire, followed by Israel at the 12‑hour mark, and that at the 24‑hour point an “Official END” to the war would be observed. Trump described the conflict as “THE 12 DAY WAR,” saying it “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!”

Trump praised both nations for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” in agreeing to stop fighting and offered blessings for Israel, Iran, the Middle East, the United States and “THE WORLD.”

Trump’s deputy, Vice President JD Vance , said the U.S. strikes had destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, rendering it incapable of producing a nuclear weapon and opening what he described as “an opportunity to restart a real peace process.”

“Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon,” Vance said in an interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier. “Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it.”

Vance added, “This could be a new dawn of an economic age of prosperity — for our Gulf allies, for us, for the Israelis, for everybody.”

Following Trump’s announcement, the White House posted a message on social media declaring simply: “Trust in Trump.”

Meanwhile, the Security Cabinet concluded a closed-door meeting on the war. Israeli officials confirmed that Qatar had brokered the agreement. According to sources familiar with Israeli assessments, Tehran was seeking an immediate ceasefire, while Jerusalem preferred to extend operations for a few more days to complete strategic objectives. Still, both sides ultimately agreed to end the fighting within days. Israeli officials described the outcome as “a clear-cut victory.”

A senior Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran had accepted the Qatari-mediated ceasefire proposal. According to the source, President Trump and Vice President Vance discussed the terms of the agreement directly with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after Iran had conducted a retaliatory strike on U.S. forces after an American attack on its nuclear facilities. Trump reportedly informed the emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire and asked for Qatar’s help in persuading Iran to do the same. The emir then secured Tehran’s assent during a phone call with Iranian leadership.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported loud explosions west of Tehran, including in the cities of Karaj and adjacent Rajai Shahr, raising questions about final military actions or covert operations before the ceasefire took effect.

The IDF also issued new evacuation warnings to civilians in Tehran. In a message posted in Persian, IDF spokesperson Kamal Pinhasi urged residents of Mehran and District 6 to leave immediately: “The Israeli army will operate in these areas, as it has across Iran in recent days, to strike the regime’s military infrastructure. For your safety and well-being, evacuate immediately. Presence in these zones puts your life in danger.”

Iran reportedly fired between six and 19 short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, with Qatar claiming to have intercepted the majority. At most, one missile struck a nearby structure. Crucially, Tehran had informed both Qatari and U.S. officials in advance , allowing the base to be mostly evacuated. Personnel who remained were sheltered in bunkers, and no injuries were reported.

Trump downplayed the attack in a post on Truth Social, calling it “very weak” and even thanking Iran for the warning. “It’s time for peace!” he wrote, framing the strike as a signal of de-escalation rather than provocation.

Israeli officials echoed that view, describing the missile launch as a face-saving maneuver. “A show, so that they can say we are responding,” one official said, suggesting Iran’s goal was symbolic retaliation without igniting a wider conflict.

In the following days, Iran continued its attacks on Israel, with missiles hitting Tel Aviv, Haifa and Bat Yam, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens. Israel escalated its response with additional airstrikes across Iran, including an unprecedented strike on Tehran’s Evin prison , which holds political dissidents and is notorious for grave human rights violations, and repeated bombings of nuclear-related facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported no radiological leaks from the sites.

On June 21, the United States entered the conflict directly. As part of what U.S. officials dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer , American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan using long-range bombers and Tomahawk cruise missiles. Trump later claimed the Fordow facility was “gone.”

Key regional actors also voiced concern over the attacks. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Qatar, condemned the strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and urged both sides to resume diplomatic dialogue, wary of a broader regional confrontation and wary of economic fallout. Meanwhile, Russia, China and several non-aligned countries criticized the U.S. and Israeli actions as violations of international law and warned that military escalation could destabilize the Middle East.

Iran’s parliament threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz —a critical corridor for global oil shipments—although the waterway remained open, providing a temporary reprieve from fears of economic disruption. Oil markets reacted swiftly: prices surged briefly on concerns over supply, then fell as the missile attack proved symbolic rather than strategic.

On June 22, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation announced the creation of a ministerial contact group aimed at de-escalating the crisis and restarting diplomatic channels between Israel, Iran and other regional stakeholders.

According to Israeli estimates, at least 25 Israelis were killed and some 2,400 were wounded during the war. Iranian casualties were reported to be significantly higher, with estimates ranging from 639 to over 900 dead, and thousands more injured. No American personnel were harmed.