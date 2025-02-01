Mixed emotions as Yarden Bibas freed—his wife and sons still in Gaza

Family vows to keep fighting for Shiri Bibas and her two sons amid growing fears for their fate, while pledging full support for Yarden’s long road to recovery

Yael Ciechanover, Roni Green Shaulov, Itamar Eichner, Lior Ohana|
After 484 days in Hamas captivity, Yarden Bibas returned to Israel on Saturday, but his wife, Shiri, and their two young sons remain unaccounted for. Their fate remains unknown, deepening the anguish surrounding his homecoming.
“We have mixed emotions that are difficult to put into words,” said his cousin, Oria Bibas. “There’s immense relief, but the struggle is far from over. We are grateful to see Yarden standing on his own two feet and will do everything to support and help him heal.”
3 View gallery
ירדן ביבס ירדן ביבס
Yarden Bibas during his release from captivity by Hamas
(Photo: Ramadan Abed / Reuters)
She added that the family was also grappling with the difficult answers they would eventually have to provide him about his wife and children.
“I hope we’ll soon be able to have a barbecue with the kind of good meat Yarden loves, when he’s ready, and maybe catch a rock concert—some music for the soul,” she said. “But the fight isn’t over. We must hold on to hope and faith for Shiri and the boys.”
3 View gallery
ירדן ביבס עם חיילי צה"לירדן ביבס עם חיילי צה"ל
Yarden Bibas with IDF forces in Israel
(Photo: IDF)
Hamas terrorists abduct Yarden Bibas 
3 View gallery
תיעוד קשה: רגע חטיפתו של ירדן ביבס לעזהתיעוד קשה: רגע חטיפתו של ירדן ביבס לעזה
Hamas terrorists abduct Yarden Bibas
Shiri Bibas with Ariel and Kfir during their abduction by Hamas terrorists
(Video: IDF)
Friends of Bibas gathered outside the Re’im military base, where he arrived after his release, holding signs and flags. “It’s a moment of relief, but clearly, the road to recovery is long,” said Inbal Luzon. “We will continue the fight for Shiri, the boys, and all the hostages still held in Gaza.”
Danielle Aloni, who was held captive with Bibas before her release in the 2023 hostage deal, described him as strong, noble and a devoted father. She noted that both Bibas and fellow hostage Ofer Calderon, also freed on Saturday, were subjected to harsh treatment by Hamas, as their captors suspected them of having military ties—though she declined to provide further details.
