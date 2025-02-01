Mixed emotions as Yarden Bibas freed—his wife and sons still in Gaza

“We have mixed emotions that are difficult to put into words,” said his cousin, Oria Bibas. “There’s immense relief, but the struggle is far from over. We are grateful to see Yarden standing on his own two feet and will do everything to support and help him heal.”

3 View gallery Yarden Bibas during his release from captivity by Hamas ( Photo: Ramadan Abed / Reuters )

She added that the family was also grappling with the difficult answers they would eventually have to provide him about his wife and children.

“I hope we’ll soon be able to have a barbecue with the kind of good meat Yarden loves, when he’s ready, and maybe catch a rock concert—some music for the soul,” she said. “But the fight isn’t over. We must hold on to hope and faith for Shiri and the boys.”

3 View gallery Yarden Bibas with IDF forces in Israel ( Photo: IDF )

Hamas terrorists abduct Yarden Bibas

Shiri Bibas with Ariel and Kfir during their abduction by Hamas terrorists ( Video: IDF )

Friends of Bibas gathered outside the Re’im military base, where he arrived after his release, holding signs and flags. “It’s a moment of relief, but clearly, the road to recovery is long,” said Inbal Luzon. “We will continue the fight for Shiri, the boys, and all the hostages still held in Gaza.”

Danielle Aloni, who was held captive with Bibas before her release in the 2023 hostage deal, described him as strong, noble and a devoted father. She noted that both Bibas and fellow hostage Ofer Calderon, also freed on Saturday, were subjected to harsh treatment by Hamas, as their captors suspected them of having military ties—though she declined to provide further details.