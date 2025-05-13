Sister of Nepalese hostage in Gaza: ‘Please don’t forget my brother’

Pushpa Joshi, sister of Nepalese hostage Bipin Joshi , is clinging to hope as she pleads with the Israeli government and public not to forget her brother, who was kidnapped on October 7 .

"These days are too critical and difficult for me and my family. We are just waiting for good news and searching for news on the internet," Pushpa said in an emotional interview with Ynet.

Interview with Pushpa Joshi ( Video: Lior Sharon )

Pushpa recalled the moment she found out her brother might be one of the three hostages whose lives are believed to be in danger. "That news was too sad for me. When I heard that news, I was in shock and my mind was totally blocked. I had no idea what to do, how to react or how to tell this to my family."

According to Pushpa, no Israeli official has contacted the family directly. "The Ambassador of Nepal called us and told us about the news and explained it," she said. "No one. No idea, no communication from any officials."

She urged the Israeli government to take action. "I just heard that yesterday one American citizen was released and we’re all very happy for him. We wish him the best. But I request the Israeli government, from the core of my heart, to do whatever they can. Do what is in your hands and bring my brother back. Please feel our deep pain. We are waiting for good news."

Despite the lack of updates, Pushpa remains hopeful. "Yes, I still believe. My heart always tells me that he is alive and one day he will come back safely."

While no Israeli official has contacted the family, Pushpa stressed the support she’s received from Israeli residents. "Many Israeli people have messaged me every day, giving us hope and emotional support. I feel good about that. I thank all the Israeli people and am requesting everyone: Please don’t forget him. He lived in Israel. He came there to study. Please don’t forget him and pray for him."

Pushpa says the last piece of information she received about her brother was back in October 2024. "Since October 7, when Israeli soldiers entered Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, they found a video showing Bipin being taken into Gaza. Since then, nothing."