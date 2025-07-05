Hamas, Israel prepare to send delegations to Doha for hostage-ceasefire talks, report says

Both Israeli and Hamas delegations are expected to arrive in Doha as early as Sunday for renewed talks on a proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement, two Palestinian sources close to Hamas told Saudi channel Al-Sharq on Saturday.
Hamas reportedly submitted a “positive” response to the proposal on Friday, with some qualifiers and additional demands attached.
The initiative follows months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, aimed at securing a 60-day truce that would include phased hostages–prisoners exchanges, a gradual Israeli withdrawal and significantly expanded humanitarian aid—as presented by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Late Friday, the Security Cabinet convened to review the draft deal. Sources suggest that a full delegation may head to Qatar as early as Sunday, pending a final decision later in the day.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile, the Hostages Families Forum issued a rare public statement on Saturday warning against a “partial deal” or selective release of captives. The group criticized any structure they likened to a “Schindler’s list,” saying it would prolong the agony of 50 hostages—20 still alive, two in critical condition and 28 deceased. The statement demanded a comprehensive agreement ensuring the return of all captives, calling it “the moral, Zionist act.”
Current draft terms reportedly call for an initial release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies, with further phases tied to prisoner exchanges and a mechanism to finalize a comprehensive deal within 60 days.
The government awaits the formal proposal delivery by Qatari and Egyptian mediators before authorizing its delegation. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for the deal and hopes to see it finalized next week, called Israel’s agreement to the conditions a breakthrough.