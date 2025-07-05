Hamas, Israel prepare to send delegations to Doha for hostage-ceasefire talks, report says

delegations are expected to arrive in Doha as early as Sunday for renewed talks on a proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement, two Palestinian sources close to Hamas told Saudi channel Al-Sharq on Saturday.

The initiative follows months of mediation by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt, aimed at securing a 60-day truce that would include phased hostages–prisoners exchanges, a gradual Israeli withdrawal and significantly expanded humanitarian aid—as presented by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Late Friday, the Security Cabinet convened to review the draft deal. Sources suggest that a full delegation may head to Qatar as early as Sunday, pending a final decision later in the day.

