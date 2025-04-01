Families of Israelis held in Gaza outraged after PM compares his aids to hostages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked outrage after saying two of his close advisors, arrested in the Qatagate investigation were being held hostage by those who are trying to bring down his government. Yonatan Urich Netanyahu's long-time communications advisor and Eli Feldstein who served as the prime ministers spokesperson for military affairs remain in custody after they were arrested ustody early on Monday for questioning.
"The hostages’ families are furious and deeply hurt by the prime minister's disgraceful choice of words," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "Netanyahu, you're wrong. The real hostages are our 59 brothers and sisters who've been held in Gaza for 542 days. You should be using your time to focus on us, their families."
Carmit Palti-Katzir, whose brother Elad Katzir was murdered in captivity and whose sister Hanna Katzir was freed in the first hostage deal before passing away three months ago, wrote on Facebook: "Just a question — if Urich and Feldstein are hostages, what do we call David and Ariel Cunio?" She added, "And another question — if Urich and Feldstein are getting fresh air, drinking water, meals and medical care, can we ask for the same conditions for the other 59?"
Ofri Bibas-Levi, sister of Yarden Bibas who was freed two months ago wrote: "You're confused again. It’s not your aides — 59 hostages are the ones waiting for you to bring them home."
Naama Weinberg, cousin of Itay Svirsky who was murdered in Hamas captivity, posted on Instagram: "Wait, Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname], let me fix that for you — 'I'm just holding them hostage, because otherwise, who would keep me in power?!'"
Neta Heiman Mina, whose mother Ditza was freed after 53 days in Hamas captivity, wrote on Facebook: "Who exactly is being held hostage? People who seemingly broke the law in a way that endangers Israel and are being held for questioning? Netanyahu, could you have chosen a less insensitive phrase? 59 hostages are still being held by Hamas and you'll do anything to twist reality, avoid ending the war and refuse to bring them home as should've happened long ago."
Shai Mozes, nephew of Gadi Mozes who was freed two months ago, wrote: " Netanyahu has finally figured out what's happening to David and Ariel Cunio, Matan Angrest and Elkana Bohbot! They're just being held hostage! He finally gets it! Even now, the way to free the hostages is through a life-saving deal and ending the war."
Efrat Mechikawa, Gadi Mozes's niece, wrote: "Confused again?! Yesterday, it didn't occur to you that the most important 'H' is the one in 'hostages,' and today you're calling your aides 'hostages' from your office?! This is horrifying and disturbing. The hostages are 59 Israeli citizens whom you are responsible for bringing home immediately! Get a grip!"
Snir Dan, whose niece Carmel Gat was murdered in Hamas captivity, wrote: "There are 59 hostages but the Qatari money is more tempting for him!"
Gal Goren, whose father Avner was murdered on October 7 and whose mother Maya was murdered, abducted and later recovered from Gaza, wrote: "If only he fought with such determination for the hostages..."
Prof. Boaz Atzili, whose cousin Aviv Atzili's body is still held in Gaza, posted on X: "Netanyahu claims Feldstein and Urich, questioned by Shin Bet, are 'hostages' of a political witch hunt. Wait, do you mean the same Urich and Feldstein who forged documents and smuggled them to Germany's Bild newspaper to block the real hostages' release? The ones whose war on Gaza is killing them?"
Linor Dan, a relative of freed hostages Ofer, Sahar and Erez Calderon, wrote: "Netanyahu called Urich and Feldstein 'hostages' tonight. There are 59 hostages who've been held for a year and a half — by Bibi, as collateral for his continued rule. If only he cared for them as much as he does for his cronies and sycophants. Just leave already."