Former Hamas hostage Hanna Katzir dies at 77

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Tuesday morning the passing of Hanna Katzir, 77, a member of the kibbutz who was freed from Hamas captivity last year in the first phase of a hostage exchange deal. Katzir is the first released hostage to have passed away.
“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hanna Katzir, a beloved member of Kibbutz Nir Oz,” the kibbutz said in a statement. “After months of struggle and a complicated medical condition following her release, she has left us.”
Katzir had been hospitalized in critical condition shortly after her release, with her health deteriorating in December. Katzir will be laid to rest Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the kibbutz cemetery.
Carmit Palti-Katzir, Hanna’s daughter, described her as “a loving, devoted wife and mother who was full of love.” She added, “Her heart could not bear the terrible suffering since October 7.”
Speaking of the hostages still in captivity, Palti-Katzir called for urgent action. “Every day in captivity endangers the lives of our loved ones. A comprehensive agreement to bring back our 100 brothers and sisters must be reached immediately.”
Katzir was abducted from her home in Nir Oz on October 7 during the Hamas-led assault. Her husband, Rami Katzir, 79, was murdered by the attackers. Hanna later learned that her son, Elad, 47, had also been taken hostage. In April, the IDF confirmed that Elad had been killed in captivity, and his body was recovered from Khan Yunis.
Hanna Katzir was the mother of three children and grandmother to six. Known for her dedication, she had cared for children in the kibbutz for many years. “When she returned home after being freed, the first thing she asked was, ‘Where is Dad?’” her daughter recalled.