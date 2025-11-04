Body of Israeli hostage transferred to Red Cross in Northern Gaza

The IDF and Shin Bet spokespersons announced Tuesday evening that the body of an abducted Israeli soldier was transferred to the Red Cross at a meeting point in northern Gaza. Earlier, Hamas said it had located another soldier’s remains during searches conducted on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” in the Shujaiyya neighborhood of Gaza City, adding that “arrangements are underway for its transfer to Israel.”

In recent days, Israel has allowed the terror group to conduct searches on Israeli territory, accompanied by the Red Cross. Two days ago, Hamas returned three deceased soldiers to Israel: Col. Asaf Hamami, Captain Omer Nautra and Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel.

The terror group insists it is still struggling to locate all the remaining abducted soldiers. It added that “the introduction of engineering equipment and the accompaniment of the Red Cross teams alongside Hamas during our operations have helped speed up the extraction of the bodies.”

Families of some of the eight missing soldiers declared yesterday, after a meeting with the hostages and missing‑persons coordinator Gal Hirsch: “We met with Gal Hirsch and explained that we demand the prime minister meet with us and look us in the eye,” said Ayelet Goldin. “For three weeks we have been begging for a meeting. We want to confront him. We want to know that the prime minister sees it as his duty to bring home all the abducted and deceased soldiers. We want to know and we want to declare to the people of Israel that it is possible.”

The 8 fallen hostages still held in Gaza

Staff Sgt. Itay Chen , from Netanya, was killed in battle alongside his tank crew from the IDF’s 77th Battalion in Nahal Oz and abducted. For 158 days, he and his comrades were listed as missing in action, until it was confirmed he had been taken. Alongside him were Matan Angerst, who returned alive, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Peretz, whose body was returned to Israel. The fourth crew member, Tomer Leibovitch, was killed in action. Itay held American citizenship through his father, Robby, and German citizenship through his mother, Hagit. He was the middle of three brothers.

Lt. Hadar Goldin , from Kfar Saba, an officer in the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit, was killed in Rafah during a ceasefire in August 2014 as part of Operation Protective Edge. His body was taken by Hamas. For over 11 years he has been classified as a fallen soldier whose burial place is unknown. His family has led a public campaign for his return and long demanded that Gaza’s reconstruction not be allowed until his remains are recovered.

Dror Or was murdered on October 7 and abducted to Gaza. Initially classified as a hostage, his family was notified 208 days later that he had died. He was the father of three—Yahli, Noam, and Alma—and the partner of Yonat Or, who was killed that morning. Two of his children, Alma and Noam, were abducted and later freed in the November 2023 hostage release deal.

Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili , from Meitar, a YAMAS officer, was killed in combat at Kibbutz Alumim. Despite suffering a fractured shoulder in a motorcycle accident and being scheduled for surgery, he chose to report for duty in the Gaza envelope. Before being killed and abducted, he saved dozens of lives at the music festival in Re'im. He served for two years in the southern police district’s YAMAS motorcycle unit. He is survived by his parents, Itzik and Talik, and siblings, Omri and Shira.

Meny Godard , from Kibbutz Be’eri, was murdered and abducted on October 7. His death was only confirmed by the kibbutz in February 2024. His wife, Ayelet, was also murdered in the attack on their home. Their daughter, Mor Hashruni, said the couple often organized community sing-alongs and that Meni was the top scorer for Hapoel Be’eri’s soccer team before later coaching its youth squad.

Joshua Loitu Mollel , a Tanzanian national, was listed as missing for two months before it was confirmed he had been abducted and killed in Gaza. He was an agronomy student who arrived in Israel just three weeks before the October 7 attack, as part of an international aid agency internship. He lived in Nahal Oz. Another Tanzanian citizen, Clemens Felix Mtenga, was also killed in the attack. Luitu’s father appealed to the international community for the return of his son’s body.

Lior Rudaeff was abducted from his home in Nir Yitzhak on October 7. In May 2024, his family was informed he had been killed during the attack and that his body was taken to Gaza. Married to Yafa for 38 years, he was the father of Noam, Nadav, Bar and Ben, and grandfather to Tomer, Dagan and Shai. His death notice described him as “a man of giving with a huge heart. For 40 years he volunteered as an ambulance driver in the Eshkol region. He was always the first to volunteer. He had the soul of an Argentine and was a passionate cyclist.”