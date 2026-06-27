IDF kills Haniyeh nephew who served as commander during Oct. 7

The IDF and Shin Bet killed Walid Haniyeh, the nephew of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh , in a strike Thursday, the military said Saturday.

According to the IDF, Haniyeh had recently tried to recruit new terrorists into Hamas and led training for Nukhba companies under his command.

IDF kills Haniyeh’s nephew, who served as commander during Oct. 7 ( Video: IDF )

“Haniyeh commanded a raid by a terrorist cell into the territory of the State of Israel on October 7 and also raided Israeli territory himself,” the military said. “He was also involved in directing and relaying instructions to a terrorist cell as it abducted Israeli civilians into the Gaza Strip.”

The military released footage of the strike and said it was carried out jointly by the IDF and Shin Bet.

( Photo: IDF )

The announcement came as Gaza saw what was described by organizers as a “Day of Rage” against Hamas rule, the largest attempt so far to stage significant protests against the terror group.

Sources in the Gaza Strip who spoke with ynet said Hamas security forces operated on the ground to prevent the demonstrations from spreading in several locations.