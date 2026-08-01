Israel boosts defenses ahead of possible US strike and sweeping Iranian threats

Israel has yet to publicly address reports from the past 24 hours that U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to order strikes on Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities, in contrast to its more open response to similar reports last week.
Israel’s defensive readiness has been raised, although the Home Front Command has not issued any changes to its instructions for the public.
Against the backdrop of the heightened alert, a member of Iran’s negotiating team threatened Gulf states and warned their populations to “prepare for immediate evacuation.”
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a University of Tehran professor frequently cited in the media as being close to the Iranian regime, wrote on X that statements from the Trump administration suggested an attack could be imminent.
“Based on statements by the Trump administration, it appears highly likely, after months of threats, that tonight will be the last night of normal life in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and perhaps Oman,” Marandi wrote.
He warned that any attack on Iran’s civilian infrastructure would prompt retaliation against vital facilities across the region.
“If attacks are carried out against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the vital infrastructure of these regimes, together with that of Israel and perhaps Jordan, will be destroyed,” he wrote. “The populations of these regimes must prepare for immediate evacuation.”
Israel has remained publicly silent on the latest reports, while continuing to monitor developments and maintain increased defensive readiness.