US tells citizens to prepare to leave Mideast; Israeli official: no notice of renewed fighting

An Israeli official said Israel is unaware of any decision to fully resume military operations against Iran and has not received a U.S. request to take part in renewed attacks, CBS reported Saturday.

“Israel is not aware of a decision to fully renew the military operation, nor has Israel received a request to join military actions against Iran ,” the official said anonymously, as Israeli authorities maintained public silence.

Middle East: Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. Some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier… pic.twitter.com/d1ZmzRBBHN — TravelGov (@TravelGov) August 1, 2026

The statement followed reports Friday, citing sources, that the United States and Israel were preparing one of the most significant bombing operations against Iran to date over the weekend.

Against the backdrop of growing domestic criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump over the war with Iran, Israel is seeking to avoid being portrayed as pushing Washington toward further escalation and is waiting for a decision from the White House.

Trump appears to be losing patience, but there are also clear reasons for him to avoid a major expansion of the war only months before the November midterm elections, particularly as fuel prices continue to rise. At the same time, he may conclude that a powerful strike could produce a quick victory. Much will ultimately depend on the assessment presented to him by the U.S. military.

Meanwhile, American embassies across the region, including in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel, issued security warnings to U.S. citizens, urging them to leave or prepare to depart immediately in the event of further escalation.

“Due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the security environment in the region is complex, with the potential for unpredictable escalation,” several embassy notices said. “U.S. citizens should exercise increased caution and vigilance and be prepared for flight cancellations and airspace closures.”

Israel, for its part, has remained silent.

Iran, meanwhile, has sought to demonstrate that key infrastructure damaged during the war is already returning to operation.

The Iranian Fars news agency published a video that purported to show a reporter touring the petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh in southern Iran, which was attacked during the fighting.

“The beating heart of the petrochemical industry returned to operation in less than three months,” the caption said.

“All the shrapnel is here, along with the signs of destruction and devastation,” the reporter said while touring the site. “This facility supplies energy and infrastructure to all the petrochemical plants in the region.”

“If this place does not operate, none of the petrochemical plants has fuel,” he added. “That reinforces the importance of this site. The enemy knew that when 15 missiles struck here.”

According to the reporter, petrochemical facilities account for 38% of Iran’s foreign-currency revenues.

“When the enemy attacks this place, it is directly striking the livelihood and dinner table of ordinary citizens,” he said. “If this site is shut down, the economic damage to us will be irreversible.”

He also claimed that 550 tons of rubble and debris had been removed from the complex.

Trump can still pull back

Recent reports have suggested that Trump has already given a “green light” for renewed strikes against Iran, but no such attacks have yet taken place.

As in previous cases, Trump could still reverse course at the last moment. It remains unclear whether he is prepared to enter a broader and more intensive campaign that would almost certainly drive oil prices sharply higher and may still fail to force the Iranian regime into submission.

( Photo: Anna Moneymaker/AFP, AP )

Tehran, for its part, appears to be raising the level of its threats, possibly in an attempt to deter Trump.

Two incidents involving attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz were reported Saturday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., Kuwait also reported an Iranian drone attack directed at its territory.

The Kuwaiti military said drones targeting “vital facilities” were intercepted, but equipment belonging to a private company on Bubiyan Island was damaged. No injuries were reported.