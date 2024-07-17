Ex-hostage Noa Argamani and her father to join Netanyahu on visit to Congress

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington next week will feature his address to Congress on July 24, to which the prime minister has invited representatives of hostages' families, though many have not yet responded.
A political source said that those expected to fly with Netanyahu to Washington include representatives of captive soldiers and civilians, men and women who attended the Nova music festival and those from the affected kibbutzim and cities, Jews and non-Jews. The list also includesfamilies who have been waiting for the past 10 years for their loved ones to be retuned from Gaza. The list was created by the Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing, Brigadier General (Ret.) Gal Hirsch.
While some hostages' families take part in the protests and the "First deal, then you can travel," campaign, several families have accepted the prime minister's invitation, including Yaakov and Noa Argamani, Ditza Or, the mother of Noa Argamani's partner Avinatan Or; Ayelet Samerano, the mother of Yonatan Samerano; and Tali Gueli, the mother of the late Ran Gueli.
Ayelet Levy, Naama's mother, has already rejected the prime minister's invitation to join him in Congress. Other families said that Netanyahu's office offered them a place on the flight with the prime minister, but they refused until a full agreement on the captives is reached.
Sasha Ariev, the sister of the captive reconnaissance soldier Karina Ariv, has yet to respond to the invitation. "I want to see progress," she said. "I can't fly in peace until I see a deal is in the works." Alon Gat, the brother of captive Carmel Gat, and Eliyahu Bibas, the father of Yarden Bibas, are also considering whether to accept the invitation. In addition to October 7 families, family members of hostages from 2014 have also received invitations to join Netanyahu's visit.