Syria arrests Hezbollah cell accused of deploying missile launchers near Israel border

Syrian internal security forces announced Tuesday evening that they had arrested a cell affiliated with Hezbollah that tried to deploy missile launchers in the southwest of the country, near the border with Israel.
Syrian reports said the cell was thwarted as part of a proactive security operation carried out by internal security forces together with the General Intelligence Directorate, targeting hostile activity in the Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa. According to the reports, the arrested cell consisted of three Hezbollah operatives. Their identities were not disclosed, with only their initials released.
The operation followed close surveillance of the cell’s attempt to deploy missile launchers that were “intended to be used to carry out attacks aimed at undermining security and public order.” Syrian reports said the launchers were dismantled and the investigation of the detainees is continuing ahead of their transfer to the relevant judicial authorities for prosecution.
Since coming to power, the government of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has been acting against the activities of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which was aligned with the regime of former President Bashar Assad. As part of those efforts, Syrian officials have reported in recent years the capture of individuals affiliated with the terror group and weapons that were being transported to it. Hezbollah, for its part, routinely denies in statements that it operates in neighboring countries.
In July, Syria’s pro-government Alikhbaria channel cited a source in the Interior Ministry in Damascus as saying that “special units thwarted an attempt to smuggle a shipment of advanced weapons and missiles across the border with Iraq.” According to the source, “initial investigations confirm that the seized shipment was intended to pass through Syrian territory to Hezbollah.”
About two weeks ago, Syria announced that it had arrested a Hezbollah terror cell in the western Damascus province that had planned to carry out operations inside Syria aimed at threatening the country’s security and stability. Rocket launchers, 19 Grad rockets, anti-tank missiles, personal weapons and additional ammunition were seized from the cell.
In February, after months of reports in Syria of attacks targeting Damascus, including with rockets, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced that a terror cell involved in the attacks had been captured along with weapons. According to the ministry, initial interrogations of the detainees revealed that they were linked to “foreign entities” and that the rockets used in the attacks, as well as drones, had come from Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Syrian authorities also claimed that the detainees admitted they had planned to carry out additional drone attacks before they were arrested.
In both cases, Hezbollah denied any connection to the incidents, saying: “We have no presence or activity on Syrian territory. We are interested in preserving its stability and the security of its citizens.”