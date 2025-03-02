Incoming IDF chief summons top officers amid hostage deal stalemate

Incoming IDF chief of staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir summoned on Sunday senior military officials to Southern Command for a meeting on Friday.
The gathering, set to take place two days after Zamir takes over as Israel’s top military officer on Wednesday, comes as Israel prepares for a potential resumption of fighting against Hamas following stalled hostage negotiations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a halt to humanitarian aid to Gaza earlier Sunday after Hamas refused to extend the cease-fire or accept a negotiation framework proposed by U.S. mediator Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu defended the decision to cut off aid, insisting Hamas will not receive “free meals” and that the cease-fire cannot continue without additional hostage releases.
The decision, made in coordination with the United States, has drawn criticism from Hamas and Arab states, including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Washington supports Israel’s move. “Israel has negotiated in good faith since the start of this administration to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas terrorists. Given Hamas’ declaration that it is no longer interested in extending the cease-fire, we will support Israel’s next steps,” he said.
According to Al Jazeera, Israel had proposed a cease-fire framework before halting aid in which Hamas would release five living hostages and the remains of ten others in exchange for Palestinian prisoner releases and increased humanitarian assistance. Hamas reportedly rejected the offer, insisting that no further hostage releases would take place without advancing to a second phase of negotiations, which it says must include an end to the war.
Egypt sharply criticized Israel’s decision, with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty accusing it of imposing a policy of starvation. “Humanitarian aid cannot be used as a weapon for collective punishment and starvation in Gaza,” he said at a press conference alongside European Commissioner for the Middle East Dubravka Šuica. He urged Brussels to increase pressure on Israel to uphold the cease-fire terms.