Lebanon PM backs Israel talks, will not allow Hezbollah 'intimidation'

Lebanon’s prime minister said Tuesday that his country will continue pursuing diplomacy through direct talks with Israel, while seeking a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.
Speaking during a visit to Paris, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said negotiations with Israel would be “demanding” and require active support from international partners. He added that Lebanon is not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah but “will not allow intimidation.”
Salam said he plans to travel to Washington with the goal of securing a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. He also warned that Lebanon faces a worsening humanitarian crisis and will need about 500 million euros ($540 million) over the next six months.
French President Emmanuel Macron, appearing alongside Salam at the Elysee Palace, said Israel must “renounce its territorial ambitions” in Lebanon, while also calling on the Iran-backed Hezbollah group to stop firing toward Israel and to be disarmed by Lebanese authorities.
Macron said the current ceasefire should be extended to allow for broader stabilization and called for a political agreement between Israel and Lebanon that would ensure security for both sides, preserve Lebanon’s territorial integrity and lay the groundwork for normalized relations.
He added that France is ready to help Lebanon prepare for negotiations with Israel and said Paris’ role at the negotiating table itself is secondary to broader international support for the process.
Macron also said France is prepared to maintain its presence on the ground following the planned withdrawal later this year of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.