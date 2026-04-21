Hezbollah violates ceasefire with rocket, drone fire on IDF forces in southern Lebanon

took effect, as a rocket and a drone were launched from across the border, the IDF said.

took effect, as a rocket and a drone were launched from across the border, the IDF said.

Sirens were heard in Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch shortly before the start of Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

Sirens were heard in Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch shortly before the start of Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

Sirens were heard in Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch shortly before the start of Israel’s 78th Independence Day.

initially described the incident as a false identification, but it later emerged that a rocket had been fired toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon while a drone was launched into Israeli territory. The drone was intercepted by air defenses.

initially described the incident as a false identification, but it later emerged that a rocket had been fired toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon while a drone was launched into Israeli territory. The drone was intercepted by air defenses.