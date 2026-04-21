Hezbollah violates ceasefire with rocket, drone fire on IDF forces in southern Lebanon

Air raid sirens sounded in northern border communities Tuesday evening, marking the first such alerts since a ceasefire in Lebanon took effect, as a rocket and a drone were launched from across the border, the IDF said.
Sirens were heard in Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch shortly before the start of Israel’s 78th Independence Day.
The IDF initially described the incident as a false identification, but it later emerged that a rocket had been fired toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon while a drone was launched into Israeli territory. The drone was intercepted by air defenses.
In a separate statement, the IDF said troops from the Golani Brigade killed terrorists south of the so-called Blue Line after they crossed the forward defense line near al-Qusayr and approached Israeli forces, posing what the military described as an immediate threat.
The IDF said the individuals had violated the ceasefire understandings.
In two additional incidents in the same area a day earlier, armed terrorists were identified crossing the line and approaching troops. In those cases, the IDF said the suspects were targeted in airstrikes.