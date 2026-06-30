IDF warns 8,000 reservists a day needed as conscription law stalls

In January 2027,

the reduction of mandatory military service to 30 months

will take effect at a critical time, as Israel's defense establishment faces unprecedented challenges and a severe manpower shortage. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Boaz Bismuth announced plans to advance legislation

exempting ultra-Orthodox men from military service

, they also pledged to move forward, as part of the same package, with

legislation extending mandatory service to 36 months