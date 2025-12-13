Israel warns Lebanon village ahead of strike on Hezbollah site after UN-Lebanese search

The IDF said Saturday it would strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the southern Lebanese village of Yanouh, shortly after a joint force of the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers searched a house there at the request of the body responsible for enforcing the ceasefire with Israel.
According to Lebanese reports, the search was conducted at an empty house, and no weapons were found. As the force prepared to leave, an IDF drone was spotted in the area. The reports said a second search was requested, but the homeowner refused entry and tried to block the force, joined by other residents.
IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee later issued an evacuation warning to Yanouh residents. In a statement, he said people in the building marked on an IDF map and nearby structures were close to a site used by Hezbollah.
“For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away,” the statement read. “Remaining near the marked buildings endangers your lives.”
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem addressed the situation later Saturday, declaring that the group would not disarm. “The United States should know that we will defend ourselves,” he said. “Even if the skies fall to the ground, even if the whole world unites against Lebanon, we will not give up our weapons to achieve Israel’s goal.”
Qassem urged the Lebanese state to reconsider its stance, saying the ceasefire agreement should be implemented before any discussion of a defense strategy. He accused Israel of seeking Lebanon’s “submission,” saying such a path would lead to the country’s collapse.
About a month ago, the IDF launched a wave of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in four southern Lebanese villages following evacuation warnings to residents. Initial warnings were issued for Deir Qanoun and Shihine, followed by Ainata and Tayr Filsay, where Israeli aircraft later carried out strikes.
Residents also received evacuation calls by phone. Following the attacks, the IDF said it had destroyed weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah’s rocket unit.
“The warehouses that were struck were located in the heart of civilian population centers,” the IDF said. “This is another example of the cynical use by the Hezbollah terrorist organization of Lebanese civilians as human shields.”