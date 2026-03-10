Report: US asked Israel not to strike Iran oil sites

The United States has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s recent strike on Iranian oil facilities and asked that such attacks not be carried out again without approval from Washington, U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Axios reported the same development on Tuesday.
The request came after Israel targeted oil infrastructure in Iran, according to the reports.
Concerns about global oil supply have intensified amid the war. CNN reported Tuesday that Iran has begun placing naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest oil shipping route, through which about one-fifth of global crude oil passes. The report, citing two sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments, said the deployment remains limited, with several dozen mines placed in recent days.
President Donald Trump warned Iran in a post on Truth Social following the report.
“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait — and we have no reports of them doing so — we want them removed immediately,” Trump wrote.
“If for any reason mines were placed and they are not removed forthwith, military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” he added.
Trump also said removing any mines that may have been deployed would be “a giant step in the right direction.”
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the most important maritime routes for global energy supplies.