Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei pursuing nuclear warhead, US intelligence says

Khamenei’s father issued a fatwa — a religious ruling — against nuclear weapons in the 1990s. In Israel, officials argued before the launch of Operation “Rising Lion” that Iran had advanced toward nuclear weapons, leading Israel to go to war. The officials who spoke with The Times qualified their assessment, saying that much of the intelligence on Mojtaba’s views comes from the period before the war. He was wounded in an I

sraeli strike on his father’s compound on February 28