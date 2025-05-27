IDF probe into Oct. 7 attack on Kibbutz Mefalsim: Hamas controlled key crossroads, massacred dozens

A yearlong Israeli military investigation released Tuesday uncovered significant operational failures during the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Kibbutz Mefalsim, the Black Arrow memorial site and the Sderot Junction . The report cites a lack of preparedness for a large-scale infiltration, poor force deployment and failure to secure key positions as contributing to the deadly outcome.

The probe, led by Col. Arik Moyal, found that the Israel Defense Forces had prepared for small-scale infiltrations rather than the wide-ranging, coordinated assault carried out by approximately 200 Hamas terrorists in three waves. The terrorists breached the border and launched simultaneous attacks on dozens of locations, resulting in the deaths of 77 civilians and 13 members of Israel’s security forces.

Among the fallen were six IDF soldiers, a Shin Bet agent and six members of the Yamam counterterrorism unit. Sgt. Maj. Ziv Dado was abducted to Gaza and later returned for burial in December 2023.

Kibbutz Mefalsim and Sderot Junction Overrun

The attack began early Oct. 7 when about 100 terrorists crossed into Israel in the first wave, followed by 50 more in each of two subsequent waves. Around 30 infiltrated Kibbutz Mefalsim . The terrorists carried out killings, abductions, looting and other atrocities, particularly along Route 232.

Sderot Junction, a critical transportation hub, became a central battleground as terrorists took up ambush positions. At 7:07 a.m., they began shooting at civilian vehicles. A Yamam unit reached the area around 8 a.m. and, despite coming under fire, advanced to a nearby gas station. At 8:09 a.m., an IDF aircraft struck the junction to disrupt terrorist operations. A larger Yamam force arrived minutes later, engaging in intense combat with terrorists hiding near a railway bridge.

By 8:46 a.m., Yamam forces regained control of the junction, though six officers were killed. A unit from the Tzabar battalion joined shortly after, assisting with evacuations and security. The recapture of the junction allowed additional forces to reach other combat zones and was credited with saving numerous lives.

Kibbutz Mefalsim defenders held line for hours

Kibbutz Mefalsim was among the first targets. At 6:56 a.m., the kibbutz’s security coordinator spotted a gunman and raised the alarm. Local responders and residents formed a defensive line at the main gate. By 8 a.m., about 30 terrorists had breached the entrance, seizing 12 foreign workers and transporting them with a tractor to a roadside shelter.

A second group of 12 terrorists attempted to enter from the southwest at 9:25 a.m. but was repelled by the kibbutz’s security team. At 9:30 a.m., Yamam and Shin Bet units arrived, killed the attackers, and rescued the abductees. Shin Bet officer Yossi Tahar was killed during the battle.

By 10:20 a.m., Israeli forces had regained control of the kibbutz. Additional IDF units conducted sweeps through the night. At 8:30 p.m., a mistaken IDF strike on a civilian vehicle resulted in minor injuries.

Black Arrow Memorial became an ambush site

At the Black Arrow memorial and nearby Mefalsim Bend, terrorists set up deadly ambushes along Route 232, killing dozens of civilians, including festivalgoers fleeing the Nova music event.

An initial IDF force identified infiltrators on motorcycles and in trucks but failed to intercept them. Later, Maglan, Yahalom and the 931st Nahal Battalion engaged the terrorists. Maj. Tal Groshka of the 931st was wounded and later died.

At 11:20 a.m., about 10 terrorist vehicles approached the memorial but were pushed back by airstrikes. By 12:49 p.m., Yamam and Maglan forces had cleared the area, which was then secured by a Border Police special unit.

Fighting continued for days

Combat continued for 72 hours as Israeli forces combed the region for remaining terrorists. On Oct. 8, retired IDF officer Leon Bar and his son helped evacuate bodies. Bar was fatally wounded after killing a gunman who had opened fire on a civilian woman.

Though the area was declared secure that evening, additional terrorists were spotted the next morning near a shopping center in Sderot. At 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, reservists from the 551st Brigade clashed with attackers near a eucalyptus grove. Maj. (res.) Dr. Eitan Naman, Sgt. Maj. (res.) Avichai Amsalem and Capt. (res.) Yuval Halivni were killed. The terrorists were eventually run over by a tank.

The final engagement occurred on Oct. 10, when a drone identified terrorists firing at a civilian car. A combined armor-infantry unit eliminated them.

Findings highlight heroism, lack of preparedness

The report praised the bravery of Israeli soldiers and civilians, particularly the Mefalsim emergency response team, which held off attackers for two hours until reinforcements arrived. It also credited the Yamam unit’s control of the Sderot Junction and timely airstrikes as key to containing the assault.

However, the investigation concluded that the IDF failed in its mission to defend the area due to inadequate training and preparation for a coordinated, large-scale invasion. A lack of control over troop movement and failure to secure vital transit points made it difficult to manage the battle effectively.

The findings were presented to Kibbutz Mefalsim residents and families of those killed by former Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman.