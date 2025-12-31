After police raid on Bedouin village of Tarabin residents speak out about mass arrests

Twenty-four suspects, including two teenagers and two children, were arrested during a police operation in the Bedouin village of Tarabin , as residents described scenes resembling a war zone. Some locals fled the area until tensions eased. “Are we in the country, or in Jenin?” asked Mustafa, a resident of the village. Another resident, Firas, said he ran away from the village: “The police smashed car windows.”

Police said Tuesday that the four minors among the 24 suspects were arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at police forces. In addition, police reported that a motorcycle patrol from the traffic division issued 87 traffic citations and that 23 demolition orders were delivered.

2 View gallery Two children who were arrested in Tarabin and released

The Beersheba Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday released the two children from custody, along with two other suspects. One of them, Amir Al-Sana, was not seen throwing stones at all. According to police, he was arrested after officers on the scene spotted a group throwing stones and suspected that he was preparing to do so. Judge Amichai Havivian ordered his release to house arrest under restrictive conditions, ruling that the evidence did not show him throwing stones at police.

Mustafa, a relative of Al-Sana, said: “They arrested him on suspicion of stone-throwing, but he didn’t throw a stone. It’s all a show. They need to show they’re working.” He also protested the arrest of children, adding: “They’re taking kids aged eight or nine. They went way too far. They’re firing tear gas into homes. I’m in a state, not in Jenin in the territories.”

A relative of another detainee who was released said: “The police are everywhere in Tarabin village. You’re not allowed to go out. I don’t know why all this is happening. They beat children and cause damage. Yesterday morning they took children, some under the age of 10, to the police station. Instead of making children feel that the police protect them, they’re making them afraid of the police.”

Police activity in the village of Tarabin ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

Police also announced Tuesday that, in accordance with instructions from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Insp. Gen. Danny Levy, the Border Police National Guard has assumed operational responsibility for Tarabin. “Hundreds of officers from the Southern District, Border Police National Guard fighters, undercover units from the Border Police tactical brigade, Unit 33, the national motorcycle patrol, canine units, mounted police and the Israel Police aerial unit are operating in Operation ‘New Order’ in the Negev, in Tarabin village,” police said.

According to the statement, “Israel Police continue large-scale operational activity to maintain public order, strengthen the sense of security and enforce the rule of law in Tarabin village in the south.” Police added that “in cooperation with the Southern District and national units, Southern National Guard fighters are deployed in the area alongside all forces and are acting decisively as part of an ongoing, proactive operation, including foot and vehicle patrols, checkpoints at the entrances and exits to the village, screening of suspects and vehicles, and the use of a range of measures to maintain public security and governance.”

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Tarabin ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

National Guard Commander Cmdr. Nashon Nagler held a joint situation assessment Tuesday with Southern District Commander Cmdr. Haim Bublil and senior officers on “operational readiness and the continuation of determined, uncompromising action against any manifestation of violence and disorder,” police said. The statement stressed that “any violent incident, including stone-throwing at security forces, will be dealt with firmly and with zero tolerance, and the law will be fully enforced against all those involved. We call on residents to cooperate with police forces and follow the instructions of officers acting for their safety and well-being.”