Syrian leader accuses Israel of 'weakening' Syria by 'meddling' in Sweida

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa accused Israel of interfering in Sweida, the country’s Druze-majority province , in an effort to weaken Syria or create a pretext for intervention in the south.

Al-Sharaa made the comments overnight Sunday during a meeting with officials from Idlib province. “We are dealing with this and trying to do so with minimal losses, as we are used to handling our problems in unconventional ways, not as people expect,” he said.

Druze protesters in Swedia

Sweida has seen ongoing protests with Druze demonstrators waving both Israeli and Druze flags and calling for Israeli assistance. The unrest follows last month’s deadly clashes between Druze groups and armed Bedouin tribesmen which prompted the deployment of Syrian government forces to restore order.

Opposition activists and human rights groups have accused Syrian security forces of cooperating with Bedouins and participating in killings of Druze civilians including executions. Israel carried out airstrikes in Syria last month after reports of massacres with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying last week that Israeli intervention “stopped the terrible slaughter.”

Protests in Sweida also reflect severe shortages of food and fuel. Demonstrators blame al-Sharaa’s government while Damascus accuses them of exploiting the chaos and seeking division.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa ( Photo: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters )

Al-Sharaa said some Syrians are appealing to Israel for support though he claimed they have largely failed to secure it. “Syria opposes division and anyone who calls for it is a political ignoramus and a dreamer,” he said. “There is no real danger of division but there are those who want it.”

Opposition sources say more than 1,600 fighters and civilians have died in Sweida. Addressing reports of atrocities, al-Sharaa acknowledged violations by all sides including some members of the Syrian security forces and army. “The state must prosecute all perpetrators regardless of their affiliation,” he said.