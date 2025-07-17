How Syria’s Druze heartland erupted into one of the bloodiest conflicts since the civil war

Three days after the outbreak, and amid repeated appeals to Israel and the international community to help Syria’s Druze—who reported horrific abuses including torture, humiliation and executions—Druze in Israel began attempting to cross the border to reach their relatives. What started as a few dozen people crossing into Syria turned into a mass crossing of about 1,000 , some of whom remain on the Syrian side . At the same time, hundreds of Syrian Druze crossed into Israel, fleeing the violence.

Bedouin militia members trim moustache of Druze civilian in Sweida in act of humiliation

Following a series of Israeli airstrikes during the fighting , the warring sides announced a ceasefire agreement. Regime forces withdrew, and al-Sharaa accused Israel of interference . Here's how the confrontation unfolded, step by step:

Clashes begin with alleged assault on Druze youth

The violence began Saturday after, according to Druze accounts, a young Druze vegetable vendor from Sweida was stopped at a makeshift Bedouin checkpoint on the highway between the province and Damascus. He was reportedly beaten and robbed. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that he was later released in serious condition in a remote area.

In response, Sweida residents detained several members of the Bedouin tribes, escalating tensions. After a brief overnight lull between Saturday and Sunday, local groups set up a checkpoint and detained 14 Druze civilians—allegedly in retaliation for the earlier kidnappings by Druze-affiliated groups. Gunfights broke out during the day , accompanied by more abductions and property damage.

By evening, shelling was reported in the area, causing casualties and material damage. Syrian media reported at least 37 dead and around 100 injured in the clashes, including 27 Druze—among them two children—and ten Bedouins.

Druze spiritual leaders called for calm. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the community's most influential clerics, called for “immediate international protection” for the Druze and firmly opposed the entry of the regime’s new forces into Druze-held areas.

Regime forces attack Druze, Israel intervenes

On Monday, following nearly two days of fierce clashes, local reports said the death toll had risen to 89. Among the dead were 50 Druze—including two women and two children—18 Bedouins, 14 members of the regime’s security forces and seven unidentified individuals.

Syrian regime forces entering Sweida

7 View gallery Syrian regime loyalists in Sweida ( Photo: Sam HARIRI / AFP )

That morning, the new Syrian regime under Ahmad al-Sharaa began sending reinforcements to the area in an effort to quell the fighting. In a statement, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced that military units had been dispatched to the conflict zone and that a "safe corridor" was being opened for civilians to escape danger. The ministry said it aimed to end the violence swiftly.

However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that some regime forces were actively fighting alongside the Bedouins against the Druze.

IDF airstrikes on Syrian regime forces ( Video: IDF )

7 View gallery Syrian regime loyalists entering Sweida ( Photo: REUTERS/Karam al-Masri )

7 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on regime loyalists in Sweida ( Photo: Getty Images )

Shortly afterward, Israel announced it had struck several Syrian regime tanks in the province . The IDF released footage of the strike and said the operation was carried out "to disrupt their arrival in the area. Their presence in southern Syria could pose a threat to Israel."

Regime imposes curfew, IDF strikes: 'Preventing harm to Druze”

A day later, the IDF announced it had begun striking Syrian regime military vehicles in Sweida province, under orders from the Israeli political leadership. The strikes followed the entry of al-Sharaa loyalists into the provincial capital , where they attempted to restore order and assert control over the area for the first time. The death toll from the clashes rose to 99.

7 View gallery Syrian regime forces in Sweida ( Photo: Bakr ALKASEM / AFP )

The escalation began when the regime declared a curfew in the province. Following reports of al-Sharaa's forces entering the city, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent phone consultation with Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir . Israeli officials feared the new Syrian government would attack the Druze and seize their weapons.

Subsequently, Netanyahu and Katz issued a joint statement saying they had “instructed the IDF to immediately strike regime forces and weapons deployed in the Sweida region of the Druze Mountain in Syria—actions taken by the regime against the Druze, in violation of the demilitarization policy we established, which prohibits the entry of forces and weapons into southern Syria that could endanger Israel.”

The statement added: “Israel is committed to preventing harm to the Druze in Syria due to our deep brotherhood with the Druze citizens of Israel, and their historical and familial ties to the Druze of Syria. We are acting to prevent the Syrian regime from targeting them and to ensure the continued demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria.”

Death toll doubles as dozens of Druze cross into Syria

On Tuesday, around 30 Druze demonstrators crossed the border fence from the Majdal Shams area into Syria, advancing several miles toward the Druze village of Hader, where an IDF outpost is located. Israeli forces worked to safely return them to Israeli territory. According to Syrian reports, by that point, 203 people had been killed in the clashes between Druze and Bedouins.

On Wednesday, after failed ceasefire efforts, the Israeli Air Force struck the main gate of the Syrian regime's military headquarters near Damascus. The strike followed Israeli warnings that stronger responses would follow if regime forces did not withdraw from Sweida. According to Syrian sources, the strike targeted a Defense Ministry building in Damascus using a drone, wounding two people.

Dozens of Israeli Druze demonstrators breach Syria border fence

7 View gallery Dozens of Israeli Druze demonstrators breach Syria border fence ( Photo: AP Photo/Leo Correa, REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi )

7 View gallery ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

Later, the IDF confirmed that it had carried out over 160 strikes—mostly against targets in Sweida and Damascus—including direct hits on Syrian soldiers and a strike in the heart of the capital. “There are horrific scenes, brutal violence, murder. We've been monitoring the al-Julani regime for a long time—these are former ISIS operatives who haven’t changed their nature,” IDF officials said.

Targets included tanks, rocket launchers, armed pickups and supply routes used by regime forces in southern Syria.

Mass crossings at border as IDF strikes continue, including in central Damascus

Amid escalating violence in Syria, Druze leaders in Israel declared an immediate general strike and days of protest. “Members of the Druze community are ascending en masse to the Golan Heights,” they said Tuesday.

In an official statement signed by Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, he lamented: “Regrettably, the IDF and the Israeli government, despite explicit commitments, have taken no concrete action to stop the bloodshed. This marks a deep and painful rupture in the historic and moral alliance between the State of Israel and the Druze community.” The statement further called on Druze to prepare “by any means necessary to cross the border, in order to aid their slaughtered brethren in Syria.”

Israeli strikes on the Syrian General Staff HQ in Damascus

Israeli strikes on the Syrian General Staff HQ in Damascus

Israeli strikes on presidential palace in Damascus





The IDF reinforced troops along the border in anticipation of more attempted crossings by Israeli Druze. By midday, Druze protesters had begun attempting to breach the fence. Tear gas and warning shots were used, and demonstrators also tried to break through the main gate.

Despite the reinforcements, the IDF was caught underprepared, and several hundred Syrians crossed into Israeli territory. The military believes they were Druze from the village of Hader, taking the opportunity to visit family in Majdal Shams. IDF and police forces are working to locate and return them to Syria. Meanwhile, an estimated 1,000 Israeli Druze reportedly crossed into Syria, with Israeli forces attempting to bring them back safely .

In Syria, reports said the death toll from the clashes had reached 350. Local media also reported two separate Israeli strikes targeting strategic buildings in central Damascus, near the main Umayyad Square, an area associated with the regime’s military command headquarters. Later, additional reports said Israel struck the rear section of the People’s Palace, the official residence of President al-Sharaa in Damascus.

Ceasefire announced, al-Sharaa blames

A ceasefire was announced Tuesday afternoon, though reports soon followed of renewed gunfire in the area . The agreement was declared by Sheikh Yusuf Jarboua, a prominent Druze cleric. It includes a clause for the “full integration” of Sweida into the new regime formed after the fall of Bashar Assad . However, al-Sharaa loyalists—made up of former jihadist fighters integrated into the formal military—are required under the deal to withdraw from the region and allow “local residents” to assume control of security.

7 View gallery Syrian regime loyalists in Sweida ( Photo: AP/Ghaith Alsayed )

By early morning, Syrian reports confirmed that regime forces had pulled out of the city. The IDF Northern Command observed initial signs of the ceasefire taking hold in the Druze stronghold, but remains on high alert in case hostilities resume. That readiness will continue into the weekend, with reinforcement units deployed on the Israeli side of the border.

While the IDF had been unprepared for the arrival of thousands of protesters at the Syrian border earlier this week, it is now preparing to install engineering barriers along the frontier in the coming hours. These include anti-vehicle “dragon’s teeth” and large concrete slabs between Majdal Shams and Hader.

Overnight, al-Sharaa addressed the violent clashes in the Druze heartland and Israel’s intervention —both its military strikes and its efforts to shield the Druze—and leveled accusations: “The Israeli entity seeks to turn our land into a theater of chaos,” he said. “The Syrian people are always ready to fight for their dignity. We are the sons of this land and capable of overcoming Israel’s attempts. We are eager to bring to justice those who harmed our Druze brethren.”

He continued to blame Israel for escalating the situation, saying, “Since the regime’s fall, Israel has aimed to dismantle Syria. We have decided to entrust local factions and sheikhs with maintaining security in the province. We chose not to be dragged into confrontations to preserve the country’s stability.”