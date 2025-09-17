850 surge toward Palestinian state

Britain will recognize a Palestinian state this weekend

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce his decision only after US President Donald Trump, who opposes the move, leaves the country so that the issue "does not take over their news conference' at the end of Trump's state visit, the UK Times reports

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
UK
Keir Starmer
Palestinian State
Great Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce at the weekend that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state — shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump, who opposes the move, leaves the country. According to a report published Wednesday evening, Starmer delayed the announcement until after Trump’s departure out of concern the issue might dominate a joint news conference the two will hold tomorrow.
An official British declaration of recognition, if it comes, is expected to prompt other countries to announce similar moves.
1 View gallery
ראש ממשלת בריטניה קיר סטרמר: אם ישראל לא תפעל לסיום "המצב המחריד" בעזה - נכיר במדינה פלסטיניתראש ממשלת בריטניה קיר סטרמר: אם ישראל לא תפעל לסיום "המצב המחריד" בעזה - נכיר במדינה פלסטינית
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
(Photo: Toby Melville, Pool Photo via AP)
In late July, Starmer told his cabinet that the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state in September, ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, “unless the government of Israel takes concrete steps to end the horrific situation in Gaza.” According to a statement from Downing Street at the time, “Starmer committed to carry out an assessment ahead of Sept. 9, before the U.N. General Assembly, of the extent to which Israel has taken the necessary steps, before making a final decision.” In presenting the ultimatum to his cabinet, Starmer said he was acting to “protect the viability of the two-state solution.”
If Starmer does formally announce recognition of a Palestinian state, he would join countries that have said they will do so at the upcoming U.N. gathering, including France, Australia and New Zealand.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""