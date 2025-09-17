Britain will recognize a Palestinian state this weekend

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce at the weekend that the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state — shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump, who opposes the move, leaves the country. According to a report published Wednesday evening, Starmer delayed the announcement until after Trump’s departure out of concern the issue might dominate a joint news conference the two will hold tomorrow.
An official British declaration of recognition, if it comes, is expected to prompt other countries to announce similar moves.
In late July, Starmer told his cabinet that the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state in September, ahead of the U.N. General Assembly, “unless the government of Israel takes concrete steps to end the horrific situation in Gaza.” According to a statement from Downing Street at the time, “Starmer committed to carry out an assessment ahead of Sept. 9, before the U.N. General Assembly, of the extent to which Israel has taken the necessary steps, before making a final decision.” In presenting the ultimatum to his cabinet, Starmer said he was acting to “protect the viability of the two-state solution.”
If Starmer does formally announce recognition of a Palestinian state, he would join countries that have said they will do so at the upcoming U.N. gathering, including France, Australia and New Zealand.