Israeli forces nab suspects in deadly West Bank attack

Israeli security forces arrested early on Sunday, the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the deadly attack Thursday that killed a settler and wounded two others in the northern West Bank.
After a two-day manhunt, the men were arrested along with two others suspected of aiding them in their escape and the weapons used in the attack were also found on the premises.
All four were being interrogated by the Shin Bet.
The alleged terrorists were captured in a house in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, north of the West Bank city of Jenin after they surrendered without a fight.
The men, militants reportedly belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement opened fire on Thursday on a car carrying 25-year old Yehuda Dimantman, a resident of the settlement of Shavei Shomron, and three others.
All were students in a Yeshiva in the former settlement of Homesh, evacuated by Israel in 2005 and now an illegal outpost.
Officials said the attack was probably planned in advance and perpetrated.
Dimantman succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital while two others suffered light injuries.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was present in the command center overseeing the joint IDF, Shin Bet and Police operation that ended with the arrest of the two suspected terrorists.
"Every terrorist must know Israel will settle the score and there is no where to hide," Bennett said.
First published: 07:36, 12.19.21