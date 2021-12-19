Channels
Suspected terrorists in the deadly shooting attack last week after their arrest early on Sunday near the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces nab suspects in deadly West Bank attack

After two-day manhunt, two Palestinians affiliated with Islamic Jihad arrested without a fight near West Bank city of Jenin along with two others said to aid their escape

Yoav Zitun |
Updated: 12.19.21, 08:46
Israeli security forces arrested early on Sunday, the two Palestinians suspected of carrying out the deadly attack Thursday that killed a settler and wounded two others in the northern West Bank.
    • After a two-day manhunt, the men were arrested along with two others suspected of aiding them in their escape and the weapons used in the attack were also found on the premises.
    
    
    Suspected terrorists in the deadly shooting attack last week after their arrest early on Sunday near the West Bank city of Jenin
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    All four were being interrogated by the Shin Bet.
    The alleged terrorists were captured in a house in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, north of the West Bank city of Jenin after they surrendered without a fight.
    
    
    IDF troops during the arrest of suspects in deadly the deadly terror attack last week
    (Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
    The men, militants reportedly belonging to the Islamic Jihad movement opened fire on Thursday on a car carrying 25-year old Yehuda Dimantman, a resident of the settlement of Shavei Shomron, and three others.
    
    
    Yehuda Dimantman who was killed in a shooting attack on Thursday, with his wife and young son
    (Photo: Courtesy of the Dimantman family )
    All were students in a Yeshiva in the former settlement of Homesh, evacuated by Israel in 2005 and now an illegal outpost.
    
    
    Aftermath of the shooting attack last week that killed Dimantman and injured two others
    (Photo: AFP)
    Officials said the attack was probably planned in advance and perpetrated.
    Dimantman succumbed to gunshot wounds while being rushed to hospital while two others suffered light injuries.
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was present in the command center overseeing the joint IDF, Shin Bet and Police operation that ended with the arrest of the two suspected terrorists.
    
    
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the command center overseeing the capture of suspected terrorists in last week's West Bank shooting attack
    "Every terrorist must know Israel will settle the score and there is no where to hide," Bennett said.

    First published: 07:36, 12.19.21
