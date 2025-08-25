President Herzog pardons soldier at fallen commander’s request

President Issac Herzog pardoned a soldier who committed a crime as a juvenile, after a request from his commanding officer who had since fallen in the war . The president informed Y., a combat soldier in the Golani brigade, of his decision, made after he received a letter from Cap. Reei Biran, who fell in Khan Younis last month. In the letter, Biran described Y.'s dedication and bravery in the war.

Y., now a decorated soldier, has had his criminal record expunged, giving him a new a clean slate after he chose to turn his life around.

2 View gallery Capt. Reei Biran

2 View gallery President Issac Herzog and his wife Michal during a condolance call to the family of Capt. Reei Biran who was killed in Khan Younis

Y. fought under the command of Capt. Biran was described in a letter as a fearless soldier who has been an inspiration and a role model for the rest of the force and "is one of the soldiers I am most proud of."

Biran, who was seen as a valued and caring commanding officer, spoke of his sense of responsibility to grant Y. a chance for a new life. The letter reached the president before his death and convinced the president of the need to fulfill his request.

Herzog called Y. to inform him of his decision. "Expunging your criminal record is not only a legal step. It is a vote of confidence in the path you have chosen. Your commander believed in you, full-heartedly and I regard this pardon as an extension of his belief," Herzog said. "The IDF and the state of Israel have been blessed with a soldier like you."

Y. thanked the president and said he sees the pardon as an end to the past chapter in his young life and as a commitment to move forward on his new chosen path.