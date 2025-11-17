Extremist settlers set cars and home on fire in Palestinian village after illegal outpost tore down

Extremist settlers in the West Bank set vehicles and a home on fire in the Palestinian village of al-Jaba on Monday, hours after security forces tore down the unauthorized outpost of Tzur Misgavi in Gush Etzion, according to Palestinian officials. Two Palestinians were wounded. Israeli security forces were heading to the scene.
Diab Mashaaleh, head of the al-Jaba village council, said groups of settlers entered the village, attacked several homes and torched residents’ cars.
The assault followed Israel’s removal earlier in the day of about 20 structures at Tzur Misgavi, near the settlement of Metzad. Four people were arrested during the operation and two Border Police officers were injured. Security officials said the outpost had served as a staging point for extremists involved in nationalist crimes against Palestinians. After the evacuation, settlers were also documented vandalizing property in the South Hebron Hills and the Wadi Saeer area.
The West Bank has seen a sharp rise in attacks by Jewish extremists in recent weeks. On Thursday settlers burned a mosque in the village of Deir Istiya near Nablus and spray-painted hate graffiti. Last Tuesday about 100 Israeli rioters entered the village of Beit Lid, assaulted Palestinians, wounded four, vandalized homes and set vehicles on fire. Some also attacked soldiers who arrived to detain them and punctured the tires of a battalion commander’s jeep.
Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth warned that “by a miracle we have no fatalities” and urged firm action. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir condemned the attacks as “a red line” that harms the military’s mission. President Isaac Herzog also issued a condemnation.
Amid the absence of administrative detention orders for extremist settlers, new Shin Bet director David Zini has ordered a review of using electronic ankle bracelets as a monitoring tool. The proposal is being considered at the political level after Defense Minister Israel Katz ended the use of administrative detention for Israeli citizens last year and directed the Shin Bet to propose alternatives.
The United States has expressed concern about the rising violence in the West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz have not publicly addressed the latest incidents.