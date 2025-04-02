As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reinforced U.S. military capability in the Middle East with more warplanes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, amid a more than two-week-old U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen and mounting tensions with Iran. The Pentagon's brief statement did not specify which aircraft were being deployed or where precisely they were sent.
"Should Iran or its proxies threaten American personnel and interests in the region, the United States will take decisive action to defend our people," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed on Monday that any American action would meet with an Iranian response. “The Zionist entity and the Americans will suffer a severe and powerful blow if they take any hostile action,” Khamenei said in a speech during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr.
Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander Amirali Hajizadeh threatened U.S. forces in the Middle East, noting American bases in the Middle East and adding: "They are in a glass house and should not throw stones."
Just one hour after the Pentagon announcement, the Houthi rebels said they attacked the USS Harry Truman for the third time in 24 hours. Earlier claims of attack on the carrier were not confirmed by the Pentagon.
As many as six B-2 bombers have relocated in the past week or so to a U.S.-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, according to U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. Experts say that puts the B-2s, which have stealth technology and are equipped to carry the heaviest U.S. bombs and nuclear weapons, in an ideal position to operate in the Middle East.
The U.S. military's Strategic Command has declined to say how many B-2s have reached Diego Garcia and noted that it does not comment on exercises or operations involving the B-2.
There is already considerable firepower in the Middle East and the U.S. military will soon have two aircraft carriers in the region after USS Carl Vinson was ordered to deploy to the CENTCOM earlier in the week.
The Pentagon did not specify where the carriers would be located but in the mean time Hegseth ordered to increase the deployment of U.S. forces in the area.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program. "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," Trump said in a telephone interview with NBC. "There will be bombs like they've never seen before."
While B-2 bombers have been employed to strike buried Houthi targets in Yemen, most experts say use of the stealthy bomber is overkill there and the targets aren't buried so deeply.
However, the B-2 is equipped to carry America's most potent bomb -- the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. That is the weapon that experts say could be used to strike Iran's nuclear program.
There are only 20 B-2 bombers in the Air Force's inventory so they are usually used sparingly.
One official told Reuters that the U.S. military was also moving some air defense capabilities from Asia to the Middle East.