Iran responds to Trump: 'Our missiles are ready'; Khamenei vows 'severe blow' to US and Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responded Monday to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned that if Tehran doesn’t agree to a new nuclear deal, it will face bombings “like they've never seen before.” Speaking on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, Khamenei vowed that “the Zionist entity and the Americans will suffer a severe and powerful blow if they take any hostile action.”
Iranian state media echoed the threats, with the Tehran Times publishing a report claiming Iran has prepared missiles capable of targeting U.S.-linked positions. According to the outlet, “a significant number” of these missiles are stationed in underground facilities across Iran, designed to withstand airstrikes.
Trump issued his latest warning Sunday in a headline-making interview with the NBC network, where he also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed his intent to seek a third term — despite the U.S. Constitution prohibiting it.
Regarding Iran, he said: “If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing—there will be bombs like they've never seen before.” He also threatened “secondary tariffs” on Iran, likely referring to sanctions against entities that conduct business with the country.
Trump said that U.S. and Iranian officials are “talking,” but it’s unclear if he meant direct negotiations. Over the weekend, Tehran confirmed it responded to a letter Trump sent Khamenei, agreeing to indirect talks through Oman while rejecting direct negotiations as long as the U.S. maintains threats and sanctions.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated this stance Sunday, saying, “We have rejected direct negotiations but indirect dialogue remains open. The conduct of U.S. officials will determine the course of these talks. We’ve never avoided dialogue but breaches of agreements have created problems.”
He referred to Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the previous nuclear deal, signed under former president Barack Obama. “They must prove they can rebuild trust,” Pezeshkian added.
Since returning to office, Trump has warned that if Iran refuses a new deal with stricter nuclear restrictions to prevent it from developing a bomb, it will face military action. However, he hasn’t clarified whether the U.S. would strike directly or support an Israeli attack.
Reports suggest Trump’s letter to Khamenei included a two-month deadline for an agreement. Israeli officials believe a critical moment in the nuclear standoff is approaching and have recently held discussions, including on the possibility that indirect talks could collapse.
Trump also threatened Iran over the weekend, warning that “very bad things” would happen if no deal is reached. Alongside U.S. airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, he has bolstered American military presence in the region.
Last week, reports revealed that at least five U.S. B-2 stealth bombers were deployed to Diego Garcia, a small British-controlled island in the Indian Ocean that has served as a key U.S.-UK military base for years, supporting operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Located about 3,700 km (2,300 miles) from Iran, the bombers could be used in a potential strike. Iran has already perceived this as a threat and the UK's Telegraph reported Sunday that Tehran has warned it may target the base if attacked by the U.S.