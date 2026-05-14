Herzog scraps NYC visit as pro-Palestinian protests erupt over planned speech

on Tuesday, May 19, to deliver the commencement address at the Jewish Theological Seminary, affiliated with Columbia University. However, the institution’s president, Professor Shuly Rubin Schwartz, announced Thursday that Herzog had canceled the trip and would instead address the ceremony virtually.

on Tuesday, May 19, to deliver the commencement address at the Jewish Theological Seminary, affiliated with Columbia University. However, the institution’s president, Professor Shuly Rubin Schwartz, announced Thursday that Herzog had canceled the trip and would instead address the ceremony virtually.

Herzog had also been expected to receive an honorary degree at the commencement ceremony, though the award will now be presented at a later date.

Herzog had also been expected to receive an honorary degree at the commencement ceremony, though the award will now be presented at a later date.

Herzog had also been expected to receive an honorary degree at the commencement ceremony, though the award will now be presented at a later date.

The cancellation comes after internal criticism and protests by pro-Palestinian activists against the president’s participation. Herzog, however, said the decision was unrelated to any potential demonstrations against him, offering only a vague statement that “circumstances are preventing my travel to New York at this time.”

The cancellation comes after internal criticism and protests by pro-Palestinian activists against the president’s participation. Herzog, however, said the decision was unrelated to any potential demonstrations against him, offering only a vague statement that “circumstances are preventing my travel to New York at this time.”

The cancellation comes after internal criticism and protests by pro-Palestinian activists against the president’s participation. Herzog, however, said the decision was unrelated to any potential demonstrations against him, offering only a vague statement that “circumstances are preventing my travel to New York at this time.”

Student opposition to Herzog’s invitation emerged as early as April 30, when his planned appearance at the ceremony was first reported. Critics condemned his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. At the same time, other students voiced support for Herzog and praised his efforts to combat antisemitism.

Student opposition to Herzog’s invitation emerged as early as April 30, when his planned appearance at the ceremony was first reported. Critics condemned his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. At the same time, other students voiced support for Herzog and praised his efforts to combat antisemitism.

Student opposition to Herzog’s invitation emerged as early as April 30, when his planned appearance at the ceremony was first reported. Critics condemned his support for Israel’s war in Gaza. At the same time, other students voiced support for Herzog and praised his efforts to combat antisemitism.