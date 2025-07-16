Israel offers new Gaza withdrawal maps as hostage deal talks intensify

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to show additional flexibility on a key issue in hostage negotiations with Hamas, a Cabinet official told Ynet on Wednesday, saying the move brings the sides “much closer” to a potential deal.
According to the official, Israel is prepared to submit new maps for a phased military withdrawal from Gaza—a central sticking point in the ongoing talks. The Qatari-based Al Araby channel reported that a new round of negotiations was underway in Doha Wednesday evening, focused on securing a ceasefire and hostage release deal. The report said Israel would present updated withdrawal maps to mediators.
Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited southern Gaza for a situational assessment with Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor. During the visit, he met with Givati Brigade commanders, praising their efforts and reporting that the IDF now controls 75 percent of Gaza—one of the original objectives of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.
“We will ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel for generations,” Zamir told the commanders. “We continue to strike and kill Hamas operatives. Just recently, we eliminated over 1,300 terrorists, including many who participated in the October 7 attack. Our operations will continue until Hamas is defeated and dismantled. Your achievements are highly significant.”
“We are approaching a critical juncture. In the coming days, we will know whether a deal will materialize,” Zamir added. “If an agreement is reached and the hostages return, it will be thanks to your combat efforts. If a deal is reached, we will pause and reposition according to the instructions of the political echelon. If not, my directive to Southern Command is to intensify and expand operations beyond what we are currently doing. We will enter additional areas and continue our actions as before.”
Earlier in the day, the IDF announced the completion of the Magen Oz Corridor in the Khan Younis area, a strategic corridor that cuts the city—the second-largest in the enclave—in two. The move comes as negotiations continue over a hostage deal and ceasefire, with Israel demanding the establishment of a “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah, between the Morag and Philadelphi corridors. The newly completed axis could serve as additional leverage in the talks.
In recent weeks, the 36th Division has been operating in Khan Younis, targeting Hamas infrastructure and terrorists. The Magen Oz Corridor, approximately 15 kilometers (10 miles) long, runs east-west and intersects with two existing corridors to the south. Combat teams from the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Brigade completed the route’s construction, which the IDF says is critical for applying pressure on Hamas and dismantling its Khan Younis Brigade—especially in neglected areas like the coastal Hamed neighborhood and the Khan Younis refugee camp.
According to the IDF, dozens of terrorists have been killed, and significant Hamas infrastructure—arms depots, tunnel routes and command centers—has been destroyed. “Southern Command continues to expand and solidify control over this central route,” the IDF said in a statement, “working to ensure the security of Israeli civilians, particularly in communities near the border.”