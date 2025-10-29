Fallen IDF reservist Efi Feldbaum held American citizenship; Gaza reports new strikes

According to reports from Gaza, at least 91 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes over the past 24 hours: 28 in Gaza City, 3 in northern Gaza, 42 in central areas, and 18 in the south.

2 View gallery Master Sgt. (res.) Efi (Yona Efraim) Feldbaum

Despite the renewed strikes, Israeli military officials are preparing for a potential order to halt fire from the political echelon in the coming days — a move expected under U.S. pressure to prevent the resumption of full-scale war.

The anticipated ceasefire directive comes after Hamas violated the truce by firing on Israeli troops in Rafah and failing to return the bodies of 13 hostages, including Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch. In response, President Donald Trump, currently visiting Asia, said Israel had “the right to respond” but emphasized that this did not mean the ceasefire was over. “Hamas is just a small part of the Middle East deal,” Trump said aboard Air Force One. “If they don’t behave, they’ll be eliminated.”

2 View gallery IDF strikes in Gaza

Feldbaum, a reservist in the Gaza Division, was killed by gunfire during IDF activity in Rafah when militants opened fire on an engineering vehicle around 3:45 p.m. A second anti-tank missile was fired minutes later at another vehicle, but no further casualties were reported.

Feldbaum, from Zayit Raanan in the Binyamin Regional Council, leaves behind his wife Shulamit and five children: twins David and Yonatan, daughters Yasmine and Rita-Rivka, and 11-year-old son Uri.

His father-in-law, Menachem Levy, said: “They’ve turned me into the children’s father now. Efi was quiet and humble, a true book lover with hundreds of books on every subject — Japan, world history, you name it.”

A close friend, Rabbi Daniel Luntzer, said Feldbaum recently decided to return to reserve duty. “He was a special man. His children were his whole world,” Luntzer said. “Every day after finishing work in Gaza, he’d ride his motorcycle home just to have dinner with them. After the ceasefire began, we thought things had calmed down — then came this blow.”